"We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years," Blake Shelton previously said about getting closer than ever with his now-fiancée

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Engaged! Everything They've Said About Their Romance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are taking their relationship to the next level!

The lovebirds announced their engagement on Tuesday with a sweet photo that Stefani, 51, shared on her Instagram capturing the special moment that Shelton, 44, proposed. "Yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx" she captioned her post. Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the two recently got engaged in Oklahoma.

Stefani and her fiancé fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015 — they connected over their then-recent heartbreaks and respective divorces.

Earlier this month, Stefani reacted to fans claiming that the two had already eloped.

"Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said during her virtual appearance on Extra, referring to Shelton. "I guess we're just together. People got used to it or something like that," she added. "But it's pretty cute."

After winning the CMT Music award for best collaborative video for their duet "Nobody But You" this month — the track which Shelton said was a project that "brought [them] closer together" — the country singer shared that he and his girlfriend were ready for the next leap in their relationship.

"We've been together now for five years, believe it or not," he told Entertainment Tonight that night. "We've worked together and we've written together. So at this point in our relationship, we're always looking for what's the next thing that we haven't accomplished yet."

For the pop star's Oct.3 birthday, Shelton posted on Instagram that he could spend the rest of his life with her. "It's a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could..." he wrote.

Once more in September, Shelton shared similar sentiments about their lasting love: "My home's wherever your heart is @gwenstefani…"

On Aug. 18, he wrote on Instagram: "I could be #HappyAnywhere with YOU…"

During that same month, the "Hollaback Girl" singer made a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and corrected guest host Dua Lipa about the status of her relationship with the country crooner.

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Lipa, 25, said as Stefani smiled. "Who else was with you? How was that?"

"Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," said the star.

Stefani then explained that she and Shelton have been isolating in Oklahoma with her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — along with more family members — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the summer in July, Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about his appreciation for his now-fiancée and how much each day together has meant to him: "An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being. She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day."

That same month, Shelton admitted that he and Stefani had enjoyed all the extra time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years," he said on the Today show. "Literally stupid things like pick blackberries ... We grew a garden. I grew several acres of sweet corn. Country things like that!"

Stefani and her beau also committed to sharing property together earlier this year — a step that further indicated just how serious they were about each other. They purchased a $13.2 million home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, according to Variety. The 13,000 sq. ft. home has three floors and sits on a very private 1.6-acre lot.

In December, a Stefani insider told PEOPLE: "Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing." At the time, the former No Doubt frontwoman, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hoped to have a church ceremony with the country star.

While appearing on Today in December 2018, Stefani explained that despite all of the speculation (and prodding from fellow stars like Ellen DeGeneres) about she and Shelton getting married, she said the two felt "zero pressure” to tie the knot.

"When there's trauma the way that we had trauma back in the day," she said, referring to their respective previous heartache. "Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that's like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life — we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."