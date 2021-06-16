"Gwen's boys will be very involved," a source tells PEOPLE, referring to her children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are 'Ecstatic' About Their Wedding, Says Source: 'They Can't Wait!'

Get the wedding bells ready!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking forward to their wedding this summer and are excited to have guests present, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source says. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."

"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider adds. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."

The new reporting comes just days after Stefani, 51, celebrated a bridal shower with her family. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a selfie video. "I'm getting married!"

The insider's comment on Stefani's sons - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 - echo what a friend of the couple told PEOPLE in December 2020, sharing that they'll have a "large part" in the wedding.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the friend said at the time. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

A source close to Stefani also told PEOPLE in December that Stefani's children have always been important to the couple's relationship. "From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this," a source said.

"He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons' lives," a friend of Stefani added.

Late last month, Shelton joked about what his wedding to Stefani would look like if he were to organize the big night.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he joked to USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," Shelton continued. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me."