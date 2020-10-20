Gwen Stefani Reveals She and Blake Shelton Celebrated Thanksgiving Early: 'We Had a Lot of Fun'

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving over a month early at the Oklahoma ranch they have been isolating at

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are getting an early start on their holiday celebrations.

On Monday, Stefani, 51, revealed that she and Shelton, 44, already celebrated Thanksgiving in Oklahoma, where they have been isolating with a handful of family members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We actually had our Thanksgiving here last night because we had to switch around our schedules this year, so we had an early Thanksgiving," the "Rich Girl" singer said on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "It's been a lot of fun being out here."

"We had like 14 different celebrations here last night and we just had to pile them all together so we can fit it all in," Stefani added. "We had a lot of fun, it was really good."

The No Doubt frontwoman said she even made her "first pumpkin pie ever" for the holiday. "My mom always does it and I'm like 'Oh my gosh, I'm actually graduating into the next level.' I actually didn't panic, it was actually really fun," she said.

Stefani and Shelton, who are both coaches on The Voice, have been together for nearly five years following Stefani’s split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's split from Miranda Lambert.

In August, Stefani explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to guest host Dua Lipa how the couple began isolating in Oklahoma with her three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, and other family members.

"We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down," Stefani explained. "My brother was out with us. So his whole family came out. So it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, kids, and then her sister and then a friend."

"I think there were like 15 people," she added. "It was really actually a lot of fun at first. Because it's like, all of the sudden, work is over and you just get to indulge and just being on this ranch ... every day was like a new thing."

Speaking to PEOPLE in July, Shelton said that he and Stefani have been taking advantage of spending more time together amid the pandemic.