"You just tell me the time and the place, and I will be there," Ellen DeGeneres responded to Gwen Stefani's request to be her maid of honor

Gwen Stefani Asks Ellen DeGeneres to Be Her Maid of Honor: 'We Can Put Some Extensions In'

Ellen DeGeneres just might be by Gwen Stefani's side when she says "I do" to Blake Shelton.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday, the TV host, 63, asked the No Doubt rocker, 51, if there was "anything" she could do to help with the upcoming wedding. As it turned out, Stefani had something special in mind.

"I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?" Stefani said. "We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff."

DeGeneres happily agreed to the offer, saying, "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there."

"I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear," she added. "I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."

Stefani and Shelton, 44, have slowly been checking off their wedding "to do" list since getting engaged last October, and while they're still ironing out all the details, they did get an offer from former Voice coach Miley Cyrus to be their wedding singer.

"@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus wrote on Twitter in January. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

As to whether they'll actually take Cyrus, 28, up on her offer, Shelton previously told PEOPLE, "Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met."

"She drives me crazy because she's a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way that they can burst out with this voice," he said. "If I'm going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It's unfair."

"Gwen was showing me that she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior,'" he added. "I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her. I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him. I would rather have Miley as a human being."

During her appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Stefani also opened up about what it's been like spending time with Shelton and her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch during lockdown.

"This is the first time I've ever spent that amount of time manning the house," she said. "We had about 12 people there, and I was cooking, I was cleaning, doing laundry, home-schooling, Zoom-ing. It was a lot. But it was a lot of fun at the same time. We found a baby armadillo. We found baby hogs that we were raising. Anything you can think of, we did it."

Ranch life certainly rubbed off on Stefani, who recently earned her first-ever Academy of Country Music Award nomination in the music event of the year category for "Nobody But You," her duet with Shelton. (Back in October, the pair took home the 2020 CMT Music Award for best collaborative video for the romantic track.)

"I never in my wildest dreams would have imagined being a part of that," she said. "To be on a song that goes No. 1 in a genre that I have no business being part of, it's pretty monumental and exciting and unexpected."

"Country music, the whole genre, is just such an incredible writing community," she continued. "I feel so much respect, and I've learned so much from all of the songs Blake has shown me and the different artists. I relate to that because I'm a songwriter. It's just a been such a gift along the whole journey that I've been on. It's really been fun."

As she works on finishing up her forthcoming album, Stefani — who released her new single "Slow Clap" last week — says she's "excited" about all that's to come.