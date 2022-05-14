Gwen Stefani last appeared as a coach on The Voice during season 19 in 2020

Gwen Stefani Announces Return to The Voice with Help from Blake Shelton and John Legend

Gwen Stefani says she's returning to The Voice!

The musician, 52, announced that she's set to return to the NBC singing competition series as a coach in a TikTok video on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the social media clip, Stefani sings along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside husband Blake Shelton and costar John Legend. "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," reads the caption.

A fourth and final coach for the forthcoming season of The Voice has yet to be revealed.

Season 21 of the series was completed in December with Shelton, 45, and Legend, 43, appearing as coaches alongside Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande.

Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach for season 7 in 2014. After appearing as a part-time advisor the following season, she then became a coach once more for season 9.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer was then a part-time advisor again in season 10 and came back as a coach for season 12.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The mother of three then took a break from the reality show for a few seasons, later returning as a coach for seasons 17 and 19. During season 19, Stefani won the competition for the first time with contestant Carter Rubin.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Says Meeting Blake Shelton Helped Her Embrace Her Feminine Style 'More Than Ever'

During her time on The Voice, Stefani met and fell in love with Shelton. The pair later tied the knot in July 2021.

Last year, the singing competition series marked its tenth anniversary with a special titled "Road to Lives — 10th Anniversary Edition," where the show's coaches looked back on prior seasons.

Shelton, who's known for cracking jokes, surprised fans when he got sentimental while reflecting on one of his "greatest" moments: meeting Stefani.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," he said at the time. "It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."