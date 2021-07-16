Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing Duet in Surprise Oklahoma Performance

The newlyweds gave a free public concert at Shelton's Old Red restaurant in Tishomingo

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's newlywed life is hitting all the right notes.

The first song the two performed was their 2020 collaboration "Happy Anywhere," featured on Shelton's album Body Language. They followed up with a rendition of their duet "Nobody But You," which the country star released in December 2019 on his album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Blake Shelton AND Gwen Stefani LIVE at Ole Red in Tishomingo Credit: 93.1 Katy Country Facebook

And more music from the couple is on the way. Following their July 3 nuptials at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, the stars returned to their home in Los Angeles to tend to their respective careers.

"They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE for this week's issue.

Stefani is working on her fifth solo album and preparing for her Las Vegas residency that returns in the fall. Meanwhile, Shelton is busy filming as a coach on season 21 of The Voice and preparing to hit the road on his Friends and Heroes tour in August.

By all accounts, the country star and the No Doubt rocker's wedding was pretty magical.

gwen stefani, blake shelton Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Jeremy Bustos

Stefani and Shelton said "I do" in a backyard chapel on his ranch, cheered on by an intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons (with ex Gavin Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated.

At their wedding reception, which was also held on the ranch, the stars cut into an ornate, five-tier wedding cake adorned with a traditional bride-and-groom cake topper. The newlyweds then danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by their famous pals, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. "It couldn't have been better."

Now, as Stefani and Shelton look forward to their future, "they seem extremely happy," said the Stefani source.