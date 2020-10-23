Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took home the 2020 CMT Music Award for best collaborative video for their loving duet "Nobody But You"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Say Working Together on CMT Award-Winning Song 'Brought Us Closer'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still can't get over their first CMT Music Award win as a couple.

On Wednesday, the pair took home the prize for best collaborative video for their loving duet "Nobody But You," which Shelton said was a project that "brought [them] closer together."

Following their win, the pair spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their experience collaborating on the romantic track.

"We've been together now for five years, believe it or not. We've worked together and we've written together," Shelton, 44, said. "So at this point in our relationship, we're always looking for what's the next thing that we haven't accomplished yet."

The country crooner said that their latest collaboration is "literally like our two worlds colliding musically."

"From a work standpoint, we knew we could work together on The Voice, and obviously that's where we met, and now to be able to make music together and work together and go perform that stuff," he continued in the interview. "That clearly has brought us closer together."

This is the couple's first-ever award win together — they were last nominated for a Teen Choice Award for their "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" duet in 2016.

Stefani, 51, also opened up about where she plans on displaying the coveted award.

"Where am I gonna put the award? Well, I actually just moved," the artist, who recently moved into a new $13 million Los Angeles home with Shelton and her three sons, said. "I got to find a place in the house."

"Of all the years, of all the awards I've had, I've never had them presented in my house," Stefani admitted.

Now, "I feel like I'm in a place where I do want to see them and I want to show them off," she said to ET.

"Well, you're gonna love the CMT Awards because it's a huge belt buckle," Shelton noted. "It's really cool."

"It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani!" Shelton wrote on Instagram. "CONGRATS on your first @CMT Award!! And thanks to Y'ALL for voting!!!"

On Twitter, Stefani wrote: “@blakeshelton i love u so much - i've learned so much from u - thank u for sharing country music w me!! gx.”

The Voice coaches released the video for "Nobody But You" in January, as part of Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country, which dropped the month before.