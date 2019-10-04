Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Big' 50th Birthday with Flowers from Blake Shelton and a Family Party

Gwen Stefani‘s 50th birthday went out with a bang!

The singer documented the milestone on her Instagram Story Thursday, giving followers a glimpse into the star’s day filled with love, presents and lots of cakes.

“This is a big one, but I’m feeling very blessed,” Stefani said on her Instagram Story.

Stefani, Shelton and her sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, and celebrated the birthday with a dinner at Stefani’s parents’ house.

“It was a family celebration. It seemed to be just what Gwen wanted. Blake spent a few days in Oklahoma and returned to LA just in time for her birthday,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Gwen and Blake are amazing,” added a Stefani source. “Blake is such a great extra dad to her boys. Everyone is having fun.”

The singer began her first Instagram Story with, “Feeling super, super loved, thank you everybody for all your birthday messages. Thank you Blake Shelton for my flowers,” as she showed off the enormous bouquet from Shelton. “What on Earth?!” she said, laughing.

She continued to take video of the rest of the table, which was covered in additional flowers she was sent for her birthday.

“And [thank you to] everybody else, these flowers are crazy I’m so spoiled!” she exclaimed.

Stefani was also gifted multiple cakes for her birthday, which appeared to be from her manager Irving Azoff’s wife, Shelli.

The singer posted several clips on her Story showing the variety of cakes and pies, all decorated differently. One of the cakes was designed to look like a wrapped present, while others read “Happy Birthday Gwen!” in frosting.

“Toooooo much pie — I’m gonna be fat in Vegas,” Stefani joked, referencing her Sin City residency shows next weekend as she captioned the pictures of all the desserts. “Shelli Azoff is a maniac,” she said with a laugh as Shelton, 43, broke out into Flashdance’s “Maniac.”

The actress also took videos from her family birthday party, showing the adorably decorated table with place cards with pictures of Stefani through the years.

“It’s mama’s birthday — can you read the card first? Always read the card first,” Stefani’s son Apollo instructed as he gave his mom a present.

On Thursday, Shelton paid tribute to the No Doubt singer with a sweet message on Twitter. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Shelton wrote.

Next month, Shelton and Stefani will celebrate another milestone: their four-year anniversary of dating.