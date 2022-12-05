Guns N' Roses Files a Lawsuit Against Texas Gun Store for Allegedly Using Band's Name in Its Moniker

The band is asking the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change its name and pay damages

By
Published on December 5, 2022 02:37 PM
Guns N' Roses'
Photo: Mark Horton/Getty

Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit against a Texas gun store for using the band's name in the shop's moniker.

The group — which is composed of members Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese — is asking the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change its name and pay damages, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The complaint alleges that the store's name insinuates that it is linked to the "Paradise City" band, and states that it has utilized the "defendant's marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR."

Guns N' Roses also claims that the store — which is operated by Jersey Village Florist — sells roses along with firearms, in an effort to justify the "wholesale appropriation" of the Guns N' Roses trademark.

A representative for both Guns N' Roses and Texas Guns and Roses did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Says He Will Stop Throwing Mic into Crowd After Fan Was Reportedly Injured
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Texas Guns and Roses store filed for a trademark in 2014 and later registered in 2016, according to its U.S. Patent and Trade Office registration. Guns N' Roses learned of the store using its likeness in 2019, the lawsuit states, and sent a cease and desist letter in 2020.

The complaint also alleges that the store continued to "intentionally trade on GNR's goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR's approval, license or consent," despite the cease and desist letter.

"This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of defendant's business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer," the complaint continues.

"Furthermore, the defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing to many U.S. consumers," it adds.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

David L. Clark, a defense attorney representing Texas Guns and Roses, told City News Service, per NBC Los Angeles: "There's never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion. This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out."

"Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we're the band or there is some affiliation," he added. "We will be fighting back."

Related Articles
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Says He Will Stop Throwing Mic into Crowd After Fan Was Reportedly Injured
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Says He'll Stop 'Tossing the Mic' into Crowd After Reportedly Injuring Fan
Sandra Torres, holds a photo of her daughter Eliahna, who was one of 19 students and two teachers killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at her attorney's office, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in San Antonio, where she filed a federal lawsuit against the school district, police, city and the maker of the gun used in the slaying. The gun manufacturer claim filed with the group Everytown for Gun Safety is part of a new legal push nationally to hold firearms makers accountable in mass shootings despite federal laws that grant broad immunity by focusing on marketing.
Uvalde Mom Files Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturer, Police and Others Over Daughter's Murder
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Is Under Federal Investigation for 'His Conduct' in $44 Billion Twitter Deal
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020
Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers
Valentina Orellana-Peralta
Family of 14-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Police Inside Calif. Burlington Store Sues LAPD
Lad
Lady A Settles Legal Battle Over Name Dispute with Anita White, Who Performed Under Same Moniker
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis in Los Angeles, United States on February 24th, 2008
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Relationship Timeline
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her New York City apartment on her way to Instagram Live
Hailey Bieber Sued for Trademark Infringement After Launching Skincare Line
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, in Houston 2021 Astroworld Festival - Day One, Houston, United States - 05 Nov 2021
Travis Scott Talks 'Raging' at Astroworld, Says Didn't Hear Cries for Help: Felt Like 'Regular Show'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex