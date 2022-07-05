Guns N' Roses Forced to Cancel Glasgow Show Due to Undisclosed 'Illness and Medical Advice'

The cancellation comes days after Carrie Underwood joined the rockers for two surprise appearances in London

Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California.

Guns N' Roses have pulled the plug on Tuesday night's concert in Glasgow amid undisclosed medical concerns.

The "Sweet Child O' Mine" rockers shared a statement to social media Monday night announcing that the show at Glasgow Green had been canceled "due to illness and medical advice."

"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022," the statement said. "We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience."

The band is next scheduled to play on Friday in Munich, Germany.

While the cause for the cancellation remains unclear, frontman Axl Rose told the crowd in London on Sunday night that he'd recently paid a visit to the doctor, and as a result would be switching up some of the setlist.

"So I went to the doctors and all that stuff. I slept here last night to make sure," Rose, 60, told the crowd in a video shared on Twitter. "So I'll be switching the songs around a little bit, vocally. I hope you don't mind. We would like to keep going."

The setback came days after Carrie Underwood joined the group for two surprise appearances in London on Friday and Saturday night.

The country star sang "Sweet Child O' Mine," and later rejoined the band to close out the show with "Paradise City."

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!" Underwood wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was ⚡️⚡️⚡️!!! Until next time…"

The collab came about two months after Underwood brought out Rose to sing with her at the Stagecoach Festival in California for the same two songs.