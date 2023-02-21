    Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 Tour Across North America, Europe and Israel — See the Dates!

    The rockers last hit North America in 2021

    By Rachel DeSantis
    Published on February 21, 2023 01:19 PM
    Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs onstage with Carrie Underwood during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California.
    Guns N' Roses. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

    Guns N' Roses is hitting the road!

    The rockers will embark on a lengthy tour in June that will see them play nearly 40 dates across stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world.

    The band — which includes Axl Rose, 61, Duff McKagan, 59, and Slash, 57 — will kick things off in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 before heading to Europe for 15 concerts.

    On Aug. 5, the "November Rain" rockers will head back to North America for 22 more dates before wrapping in Vancouver on Oct. 16. The band last hit North America in 2021, on its We're F'N Back! Tour.

    For longtime fans, the end of each show will look a bit different, as Rose announced in December that he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd after a fan claimed the move injured her.

    "It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans," he wrote on Twitter.

    RELATED VIDEO: Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and More Deliver Emotional Performances at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

    He continued: "Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performance."

    Rose recently celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt Twitter message to fans that thanked them for their longtime support.

    "I'm very fortunate n' privileged to have such great friends, fans n' people in my life!!" he wrote. "I'm extremely grateful for ALL the people I n' Guns n' Roses r privileged to play for n' all those we meet, know n' work with around the world!! I mean that sincerely from the bottom of my heart n' don't take anyone n' their love, friendship n' support along with any of our success for granted!!"

    Presale tickets for the tour will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at gunsnroses.com.

    See Guns N' Roses' upcoming tour dates below.

    Mon June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

    Fri June 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

    Mon June 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

    Thu June 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

    Sat June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

    Wed June 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

    Tue June 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

    Fri June 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

    Mon July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

    Wed July 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

    Sat July 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

    Tue July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

    Thu July 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

    Sun July 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

    Wed July 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

    Sat July 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

    Sat Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

    Tue Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

    Fri Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

    Tue Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

    Mon Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

    Thu Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

    Sat Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

    Tue Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

    Fri Sep. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

    Sun Sep. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

    Wed Sep. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

    Sat Sep. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

    Tue Sep. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

    Fri Sep. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

    Wed Sep. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

    Sat Sep. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

    Tue Sep. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

    Thu Sep. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

    Sun Oct. 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

    Sun Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

    Wed Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

    Mon Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place