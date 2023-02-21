Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 Tour Across North America, Europe and Israel — See the Dates!

Guns N' Roses is hitting the road!

The rockers will embark on a lengthy tour in June that will see them play nearly 40 dates across stadiums, arenas and festivals around the world.

The band — which includes Axl Rose, 61, Duff McKagan, 59, and Slash, 57 — will kick things off in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 5 before heading to Europe for 15 concerts.

On Aug. 5, the "November Rain" rockers will head back to North America for 22 more dates before wrapping in Vancouver on Oct. 16. The band last hit North America in 2021, on its We're F'N Back! Tour.

For longtime fans, the end of each show will look a bit different, as Rose announced in December that he will no longer throw his microphone into the crowd after a fan claimed the move injured her.

"It's come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans," he wrote on Twitter.

He continued: "Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we'll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performance."

Rose recently celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt Twitter message to fans that thanked them for their longtime support.

"I'm very fortunate n' privileged to have such great friends, fans n' people in my life!!" he wrote. "I'm extremely grateful for ALL the people I n' Guns n' Roses r privileged to play for n' all those we meet, know n' work with around the world!! I mean that sincerely from the bottom of my heart n' don't take anyone n' their love, friendship n' support along with any of our success for granted!!"

Presale tickets for the tour will be available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at gunsnroses.com.

See Guns N' Roses' upcoming tour dates below.

Mon June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon

Fri June 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Mon June 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos

Thu June 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting

Sat June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

Wed June 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock

Tue June 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park

Fri June 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

Mon July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park

Wed July 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO

Sat July 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo

Tue July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland

Thu July 13 – Paris, France – La Defense

Sun July 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena

Wed July 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena

Sat July 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium

Sat Aug. 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Tue Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau

Fri Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Mon Aug. 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Tue Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Sep. 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep. 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Wed Sep. 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sat Sep. 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

Tue Sep. 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep. 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Sep. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep. 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep. 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep. 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct. 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sun Oct. 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Mon Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place