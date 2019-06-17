Guns N' Roses Adds New Dates to Their Not in This Lifetime Reunion Tour

The band announced on Monday that they are extending the U.S. leg of their Not in This Lifetime Tour with eight new show dates
Guns N’ Roses’ “Nightrain” is going to keep on chugging through the fall.
On Monday, the band announced the addition of eight new dates to the U.S. leg of their long-running reunion trek, the Not in This Lifetime tour. Kicking off on Sept. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the extended tour will bring the band across the country to play their new dates as well as several festivals before wrapping with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
The band’s official Twitter account also shared the announcement in a Tweet, writing, “Big. Fn. News: We’re bringing the Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall – eight new dates announced today.”
Band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan originally reunited for their Not in This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their return, the rockstars have performed more than 150 shows for more than 5 millions fans worldwide.
“I missed being on a stage with Axl and Duff,” Slash told Rolling Stone of their reunion in August 2018. “I missed that combination. It whet the appetite to do more.”
See the full list of fall dates below:
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
September 28, 2019 — Louisville, Ky. — Louder Than Life Festival
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
October 4, 2019 — Austin, Texas — Austin City Limits
Monday, October 7, 2019 — Wichita, Kan. — INTRUST Bank Arena
October 11, 2019 — Austin, Texas — Austin City Limits
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena
October 13, 2019 — Manchester, Tenn. — Exit 111 Festival
October 18, 2019 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Estadio Jalisco
October 20, 2019 — Tijuana, Mexico — Estadio Caliente
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena
October 25, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Voodoo Festival
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, November 1, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Saturday, November 2, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time.