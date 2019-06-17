Guns N' Roses Adds New Dates to Their Not in This Lifetime Reunion Tour

Guns N’ Roses’ “Nightrain” is going to keep on chugging through the fall.

On Monday, the band announced the addition of eight new dates to the U.S. leg of their long-running reunion trek, the Not in This Lifetime tour. Kicking off on Sept. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the extended tour will bring the band across the country to play their new dates as well as several festivals before wrapping with back-to-back shows in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

The band’s official Twitter account also shared the announcement in a Tweet, writing, “Big. Fn. News: We’re bringing the Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall – eight new dates announced today.”

Big. Fn. News: We're bringing the Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall – eight new dates announced today.

Band members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan originally reunited for their Not in This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their return, the rockstars have performed more than 150 shows for more than 5 millions fans worldwide.

“I missed being on a stage with Axl and Duff,” Slash told Rolling Stone of their reunion in August 2018. “I missed that combination. It whet the appetite to do more.”

See the full list of fall dates below:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

September 28, 2019 — Louisville, Ky. — Louder Than Life Festival

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 4, 2019 — Austin, Texas — Austin City Limits

Monday, October 7, 2019 — Wichita, Kan. — INTRUST Bank Arena

October 11, 2019 — Austin, Texas — Austin City Limits

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 13, 2019 — Manchester, Tenn. — Exit 111 Festival

October 18, 2019 — Guadalajara, Mexico — Estadio Jalisco

October 20, 2019 — Tijuana, Mexico — Estadio Caliente

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena

October 25, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Voodoo Festival

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, November 1, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 2, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time.