Gunna Performs Hit Song 'Pushin' P' with Future, Appears in Sketch with Pete Davidson in SNL Debut

The rapper also performed his new single "Banking on Me" during his first appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend

Gunna lit up the stage for his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend — and he wasn't alone!

The 28-year-old Georgia native was joined by fellow rapper Future for an electric performance of their hit single "Pushin' P" during this week's episode of the NBC sketch comedy show, featuring Jerrod Carmichael as host.

The duo performed their song, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart in mid-January, while an epic laser-light show danced around them (Young Thug, who is also featured on the track, did not appear on the show).

Earlier in the program, Gunna performed his new single "Banking on Me," released on Valentine's Day, in the middle of a misty stage under pink-purple lighting. The rapper started by sitting on top of a large safe before moving over to his mic stand, where he finished the song.

Elsewhere, Gunna appeared in a sketch called "Short-A— Movies" with Red Rocket star Simon Rex and SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd.

In the bit, the rapper joked that he's "not pushin' P," meaning the "play" button, "unless it's under two hours" long — listing Disney's 1994 film The Lion King, the 2016 comedy Bad Moms, and "all three Austin Powers" movies as viable options, among others.

"Pushin' P" has been particularly popular after the album's release, becoming Gunna's first single to become RIAA-certified Gold on March 15. However, the meaning of the phrase has left some people confused.

During a January appearance on The Breakfast Club, Gunna explained that the "P" in the phrase "simply" stands for "player."

For instance, he said, waking up early in the morning to a beach in the backyard is an example of something that is "P."

"You can also just use it in other ways like, 'I ain't like how he did that. That wasn't P,'" the rapper told the hosts, later adding: "It starts with 'Player' like when you start 'Pushin' P', it's like everything I'm doing is really just P."