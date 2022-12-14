Gunna to Be Released from Jail as He Pleads Guilty but Maintains His Innocence

Rapper Gunna will be released from prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to one charge of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The "Pushin P" rapper, who has been behind bars in Georgia since his arrest in May, said that although he was pleading guilty, the entry was an Alford plea, meaning he still maintains his innocence.

Gunna, 29, and Young Thug, who was arrested two days before Gunna, were among 28 people accused of illegal racketeering activity as part of a group called "Young Slime Life" or "Young Stoner Life" (YSL).

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Gunna said he became affiliated with YSL in 2016, but "did not consider it a 'gang'"—instead, he said, it was "a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations."

"My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and 'glorified' urban life in the Black community," he said in his statement. "While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

Gunna continued: "I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge."

The rapper concluded his statement by saying he "love[s] and cherish[es]" his association with YSL music "and always will," and plans to "give back to my community and educate young men and women that 'gangs' and violence only lead to destruction."

Young Thug and Gunna. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Gunna's attorney Steve Sadow confirmed to PEOPLE that per the terms of the plea, the rapper was sentenced to five years, with one served in prison, though that one year was commuted to time served. The other four years were suspended, and Gunna's sentence will be terminated after he completes 500 hours of community service.

The rapper (whose real name is Sergio Giovanni Kitchens) was denied bond three times since his arrest in May, according to ABC News. His trial was scheduled to begin next month.

He released a letter from jail in June in which he declared his innocence, and said he was "being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!"

"Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won't stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accuser want the world to see me as a bad person," he wrote.

Both his arrest and that of Young Thug followed the filing of a lengthy indictment that accused 28 alleged YSL members of conspiring "to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity," according to the document, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Lyrics from multiple music videos were cited as evidence in the indictment, in which alleged YSL members are accused of committing crimes for the protection and promotion of the group.

The case has sparked conversation over whether rap lyrics should be allowed to be used in court. In October, California became the first state to sign into law a landmark bill that restricts their use as evidence in court.

Then in November, more than 100 artists (including Drake, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion) signed an open letter protesting the use. Over the past 20 years, hip-hop lyrics have been used as evidence in more than 500 criminal cases in the U.S., according to the BBC.