Mother of Gucci Mane's Son Wants Rapper Jailed After Failure to Pay Fees in Child Support Case

The mother of Gucci Mane‘s 11-year-old son Keitheon wants the rapper put behind bars for failing to pay her legal fees in their increasingly bitter child support case.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE — and first reported by The Blast — Mane’s ex Sheena Evans has claimed that he has failed to pay the $2,495 to cover the cost of her lawyer, despite being ordered by the court to do so. In a motion for complaint and motion for sanctions filed in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County, Evans’ declared the lack of payment “outrageous and egregious” and “another willful disregard for this Court’s authority.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Not only has the Respondent demonstrated that he has no concern for the authority of this Court,” Evans’ attorney continues, “or for the deadlines set by this Court, Respondent has also exhibited an alarming disregard of the consequences of his contemptuous behavior. He could care less.”

The motion goes on to allege that Mane, 39, has refused to cooperate by turning over documents to her lawyers as they move to find a resolution in the child support conflict. As a result, representatives for Evans have suggested jailing Mane until he “purges himself of his contempt.”

RELATED: Gucci Mane’s Ex Requests 10 Times More Child Support After His $1.7 Million Wedding

In August, Evans requested Mane pay $20,000 per month in child support instead of the $2,026.49 per month that he was ordered to pay in 2011.

In court documents obtained at the time by PEOPLE, Evans claimed that Mane “has received a significant increase in income” from his music and business careers and that he “has thrived financially” since his 2016 release from jail.

RELATED: Gucci Mane Offers to Pay for His 20-Year High School Reunion

She specifically called out his $1.7 million wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir and the 10-part BET special about the event, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

Evans also asks that Mane pay for a caregiver for Keitheon to enable her to go to work or school, that he pay for all of Keitheon’s uncovered medical expenses, and that he maintain life insurance of at least $5 million.

RELATED VIDEO: Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony

Mane wrote about his son in his memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, in 2017. “I know what you’re thinking. What son? Truth is I didn’t know him all that well either. I’d only learned I had a child a year before. He was already 10 months old,” he said. “A girl I used to see had a baby and people were saying it looked like me. I hadn’t even known she was pregnant. I reached out and asked her if it was mine. She was unsure. I took a blood test and sure enough, I was the father of the little boy.”

RELATED: Gucci Mane’s Youngest Brother Nate Says He Wasn’t Invited to the Rapper’s $1.7 Million Wedding

Mane and Ka’oir got engaged in November 2016 and tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami in October 2017. Guests at the wedding included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko.