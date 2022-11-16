Entertainment Music Gucci Mane Releases 'Letter to Takeoff' Song About Late Migos Rapper's Death: 'We Miss You Already' The emotional song also shouts out other young rappers lost to gun violence, including PnB Rock and Young Dolph By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Gucci Mane is remembering his late friend Takeoff with an emotional new tribute song. The "Both" rapper, 42, shared the song "Letter to Takeoff" on Tuesday, two weeks after the Migos rapper, 28, was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. The hip-hop artists were longtime friends and collaborators, and Gucci Mane appeared on the recent single "Us vs. Them" with Takeoff and Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and Migos bandmate. The song finds Gucci Mane lamenting his loss while also remembering the many other young rappers who have been lost to gun violence, like PnB Rock and XXXTentacion. "Just left another funeral, I shed a tear/I'm still in disbelief, I can't believe it's real," he raps. "How the f— we gon' lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn't deserve it/We don't supposed to question God, but damn, Takeoff was perfect." In the lyrics, Gucci Mane says he's been through all of the different stages of grief since losing Takeoff, and also gives shoutouts to PnB Rock, 30, who was shot and killed in Los Angeles in September, XXXTentacion, 20, who was fatally shot in Florida in 2018, and Young Dolph, 36, who was gunned down in Memphis last year. Shawty Lo, who died in a car accident in 2016, also gets a shoutout. Late Migos Rapper Takeoff to Be Honored by Up to 20,000 People at Memorial Service Takeoff and Gucci Mane. Kevin Winter/Getty Elsewhere in the track, Gucci Mane offers a shoulder to lean on to Quavo, who was present at the time of his death. The rapper also references the emotional refuge he's taken in "pints of lean," but says the drug left him hospitalized. Gucci (real name Radric Davis) references Takeoff's Nov. 11 funeral, which took place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and says he considered him a "little brother." He also recalls the last words Takeoff ever said to him, which were "I love you." Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time' The song concludes with a moving spoken outro: "Long live The Rocket. We love you, Takeoff. We miss you already. We never gon' forget you... Takeoff, you will forever be in my heart. It's been over 10 years since I met you at my studio. I knew immediately you would be a star. You left behind some amazin' memories that will last forever. There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about you. We talk about you still and you will never be forgotten. Love, Gucci." Gucci Mane also released an accompanying music video shot at a cemetery, which features old photos and videos of Takeoff and other rappers lost to gun violence. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot earlier this month outside the front door of a Houston bowling alley after a private party following an altercation.