Gucci Mane’s Ex Requests 10 Times More Child Support After His $1.7 Million Wedding

Gucci Mane‘s ex has increased her child support request — arguing that his pricey wedding shows that he can afford to pay more.

As reported by The Blast, Sheena Evans, the mother of Mane’s son Keitheon, is asking that Mane, 38, pay $20,000 per month in child support instead of the $2,026.49 per month that he was ordered to pay in 2011.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Evans claims that Mane “has received a significant increase in income” from his music and business careers and that he “has thrived financially” since his 2016 release from jail.

RELATED: Gucci Mane Offers to Pay for His 20-Year High School Reunion

She specifically calls out his $1.7 million wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir and the 10-part BET special about the event, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event.

Evans also asks that Mane pay for a caregiver for Keitheon to enable her to go to work or school, that he pay for all of Keitheon’s uncovered medical expenses, and that he maintain life insurance of at least $5 million.

RELATED VIDEO: Gucci Mane Marries Keyshia Ka’oir in Lavish Miami Ceremony

Mane wrote about his son in his memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, in 2017. “I know what you’re thinking. What son? Truth is I didn’t know him all that well either. I’d only learned I had a child a year before. He was already 10 months old,” he said. “A girl I used to see had a baby and people were saying it looked like me. I hadn’t even known she was pregnant. I reached out and asked her if it was mine. She was unsure. I took a blood test and sure enough, I was the father of the little boy.”

RELATED: Gucci Mane’s Youngest Brother Nate Says He Wasn’t Invited to the Rapper’s $1.7 Million Wedding

Mane and Ka’oir got engaged in November 2016 and tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami in October 2017. Guests at the wedding included Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Monica, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko.