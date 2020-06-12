The rapper said he plans to leave his label in July in a series of since-deleted tweets

Gucci Mane Calls Atlantic Records 'Polite Racist' as He Says He's Leaving the Label

Gucci Mane is calling out Atlantic Records and urging others in the industry to stand with him against "racist" music labels.

On Thursday, the "Proud of You" rapper, 40, spoke out against his record label in a series of since-deleted tweets, claiming the Warner Music Group company is "polite racist." Gucci also said he plans to depart from the label next month.

"Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd," he wrote, "these crackers polite racist."

In another post, the artist called on his peers to join him and quit in protest, again referring to "racist ass" labels, writing: "All artists let's go on strike f--- these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter f--- these crackers????"

Reps for Gucci Mane and Atlantic Records did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Most recently, Gucci released a new single featuring Lil Baby titled "Both Sides" on May 29. Atlantic Records also works with major music stars like Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Gucci, born Radric Davis, earned his first Grammy nomination earlier this year for best R&B performance for his collaboration with Lizzo, "Exactly How I Feel."

Atlantic Records was one of the many recording companies to go dark for an industry-wide blackout on Tuesday, June 2. The brand observed the day meant to reflect on racism and police brutality, pledging that it would commit to "continuing the fight for real change."

The brand is also honoring Black Music Month, recently writing on Instagram that it is "an unapologetic celebration of and a sincere homage to Black artists and their long standing contributions to American music and culture."

"From @arethafranklin and @otisredding, to @publicenemy, F.LY., @missymisdemeanorelliott, and @roddyricch. This month we’ll travel through time, highlighting and exploring the rich legacy and timeless catalogs of Black artists," wrote Atlantic.