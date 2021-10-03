"Full disclosure I'm still living with [Elon Musk] and I am not a communist," Grimes wrote on Instagram after trolling paparazzi with a copy of Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto

Grimes Trolls Paparazzi with Communist Manifesto as She Confirms She's Still Living with Elon Musk

Grimes, Elon Musks Ex was spotted on the street for the first time reading “The communist Manefesto” as she sat on the street by herself.

Grimes, Elon Musks Ex was spotted on the street for the first time reading “The communist Manefesto” as she sat on the street by herself.

Grimes is taking full advantage of the publicity she's getting from her split with Elon Musk.

The Canadian musician, 33, confirmed that she and the SpaceX mogul, 50, are still living together after she trolled the paparazzi during a casual walk in a perfectly on-brand, post-apocalyptic chic ensemble while reading Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," she wrote on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the photos in the New York Post with the headline, "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk."

"Full disclosure I'm still living with E and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I'm more interested in a radical decentralized UBI that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven't ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)," Grimes continued.

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes (L) and Elon Musk | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme," she added. "Suggestions welcome!"

The "Delete Forever" singer was met with praise in the comments section from some of her fellow celebrities. "I mean ya look hot lol," SZA wrote. "I love this so much!" Jewel commented. "The look is a serve! So cute," wrote RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria.

Musk previously announced last month that he and Grimes are "semi-separated" after three years together. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he told Page Six.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk and Grimes Split After 3 Years: 'We Are Semi-Separated but Still Love Each Other'

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.," Musk added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."