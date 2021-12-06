Grimes Seemingly Sings About Elon Musk in 'Player of Games': 'He'll Aways Love the Game' More

Grimes isn't playing games!

Grimes released her newest single "Player of Games" last week and left fans speculating whether her subtle lyrics about "the greatest gamer" are about ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the bouncy, electric heartbreak anthem, the 33-year-old singer sings about being in love with a "player of games," and makes space-related references. Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, 50, is known to be an avid gamer.

"I'm in love with the greatest gamer/ But he'll always love the game / More than he loves me," she sings. "Sail away / To the cold expanse of space / Even love / Couldn't keep you in your place."

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes (L) and Elon Musk | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Grimes and Musk, who share 18-month-old son X Æ A-Xii, split in September after three years together. At the time, the SpaceX founder told the New York Post's Page Six they were "semi-separated."

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA."

He added, "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Musk and the musician were first romantically linked in May 2018, when they made their public debut at the Met Gala following his split from Amber Heard.

In October, however, the singer confirmed that she and Musk were still living together on Instagram, after she was spotted by the paparazzi reading Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn't stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," she wrote on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the photos in the New York Post with the headline, "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk."