Grimes' Mom Criticizes Elon Musk's 'Red Pill' Tweet, Says Daughter Had Difficult Pregnancy

The phrase from The Matrix has been adopted by the conservative right on social media

There appears to be conflicting political ideas between Elon Musk and the grandmother of his newborn son.

Sandy Garossino, Grimes' mom, called out Musk's recent "red pill" tweet, saying that her daughter had a "challenging pregnancy" in the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks... And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA [Men’s Rights Activism] bulls— on Twitter right now?" Garossino wrote in a since-deleted tweet Sunday night, according to screenshots captured by BuzzFeed News.

Garossino appeared to be referring to a tweet that Musk sent out Sunday morning that read, "Take the red pill," with a red rose emoji.

While the red pill is a reference to the 1999 movie The Matrix, the phrase has been adopted by the conservative right and is used on social media to represent "red" political ideology. For instance, Ivanka Trump retweeted Musk's post on Sunday, writing, "Taken!"

Garossino isn't the only one who found Musk's tweet to be in poor taste — the sci-fi movie's co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it clear that she does not approve of the co-opting of the phrase.

"F— both of you," she tweeted at Musk and Trump.

Another Twitter user shared Musk's tweet, writing, "Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes."

Garossino responded, pointing out that her grandchild is even younger, actually "not yet two weeks old," according to the grabs captured by BuzzFeed.

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child together, son X Æ A-12, on May 4.

Image zoom Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 Elon Musk Twitter

Image zoom Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 Grimes/Instagram

The Tesla founder said that the "Æ" in the baby's unique name is pronounced like "ash," but Grimes recently explained the moniker differently.

“It’s just X, like the letter X,” she wrote on Instagram last week, responding to a fan asking how to pronounce the name. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Grimes alluded to her difficult pregnancy on social media before giving birth, writing on Instagram in January that she "had some complications early on."