Singer Grimes Says She Loves Elon Musk: He's a 'Super-Interesting' Person

Despite some headline-making drama, Grimes still only has positive things to say about Elon Musk, nearly one year after they made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

The Canadian musician, 31, got candid about her romance with Musk — whom she called a “super-interesting goddamn person” — in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grimes and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 47, first sparked romance speculation in April 2018 after exchanging flirty messages on Twitter. The star said the publicity their relationship received took her by surprise — and not in a good way.

Elon Musk, Grimes Neilson Barnard/Getty

“I was simply unprepared,” she told the outlet for its April Style & Design Issue, on newsstands April 6. “I’ve just been wallowing in indie music for, like, a decade … I just thought I could keep going along in my funny little way, and then you casually respond to someone in a tweet and it’s on Fox News, and you’re like, ‘Ugh,’ you know? That was a very disturbing moment.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Grimes — who told the WSJ. Magazine that moving forward, she wants to be called c — still loves the tech mogul.

“And look, I love him… he’s great. There’s got to be some reason. I just think …” she told the outlet, trailing off before attempting to “shrink” her body. “I wish … Yeah. It doesn’t matter.”

Grimes Michael Schmelling for WSJ. Magazine

Musk, meanwhile, had kind words for Grimes as well, telling the outlet, “I love c’s wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic.”

It was previously reported that the pair had split amid a series of public incidents, including claims from rapper Azealia Banks that she saw Musk use acid while dealing with business affairs. In a response to PEOPLE at the time, a spokesperson called Banks’ claims, “absolute nonsense.”

And in October, it was announced that Musk was stepping down as chairman of Tesla and would pay a $20 million fine to settle charges brought against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to CNN.

The announcement came just days after the SEC said they were suing Musk for misleading investors — an allegation stemming from a controversial tweet he sent out in August declaring he was taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

Grimes Michael Schmelling for WSJ. Magazine

RELATED: Azealia Banks’ Allegations of Elon Musk on Acid, Wanting a Threesome ‘Complete Nonsense’: Rep

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in May 2018 that Banks and Musk were dating shortly after they made their public debut at the Met Gala.

“They’ve been seeing each other but have been keeping their relationship under the radar,” the source said at the time.

RELATED: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Dating Singer Grimes Months After Splitting from Amber Heard: Source

The romance came several months after Musk split for good with actress Amber Heard in February 2018.

Grimes’ recently announced a new album, Miss Anthropocene, which she says is a “concept album, about anthropomorphizing climate change.”

It’ll be her first full-length album since 2015’s Art Angels.

She told the magazine, “It’s fun. I want to make climate change fun. People don’t care about it, because we’re being guilted. I see the polar bear and want to kill myself. No one wants to look at it, you know? I want to make a reason to look at it. I want to make it beautiful.”