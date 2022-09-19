Grimes Finished New Album at a 'Plastic Surgery Clinic' After Seemingly Getting Elf Ear Implants

Grimes' upcoming album is done — and she may have a new body modification to accompany its release.

After expressing interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes posted a photo of herself with medical wrap around her face and told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."

"I did smthn crazy!" wrote the 34-year-old "Oblivion" performer alongside the selfie on Twitter.

In another tweet, Grimes let fans know the state of her forthcoming album — the follow up to 2020's Miss Anthropocene and her first record since becoming a mother to a son named X Æ A-Xii, 2, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, 8 months.

Grimes. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Album is done we're mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn't let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time," added Grimes before noting that the album may be split into two parts. "I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist."

Shortly afterward, she tweeted another update on the state of the project and seemed to tease a potential song: "Just got a mix back for 'the infinite assassin' once my babies sleep I shall be checking mixes."

Last month, Grimes took to Twitter and asked her followers to recommend "great/safe/ reliable" doctors who would do "vampire teeth caps" and "reputable elf ear modifiers," though she then expressed pause toward the latter procedure. "Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn't heal so it requires permanent stitches," she wrote.

"Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life," said the musician in another tweet. "Curious about peoples experiences !"

Grimes continued, "Ps sorry if weird 2 discuss this openly, just seems unhealthy how every1 in media hides body mods,then ppl feel self conscious. Im also less interested in conventional beauty (I will keep my nose) – but moreso is there anything else that wud look sick?"

At the time, the Juno Award winner revealed that two years ago, she scheduled an appointment with a "great" plastic surgeon because she "might want to change things up by mid 30s."

However, Grimes' ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, Elon Musk, then chimed in with his own opinions. "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside," he tweeted in response to her inquiry.

Throughout 2022, the "Flesh Without Blood" singer-songwriter has described her forthcoming album, preceded earlier this year by the single "Shinigami Eyes," as a "space opera" and teased a "soon-to-be-ubiquitous-banger" created with The Weeknd called "Sci-Fi."

"It's a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE — an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to re live his life but see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity — overcome by the machines," she previously teased of the album on Instagram, per Nylon.