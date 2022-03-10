Grimes also revealed that she and Elon Musk welcomed a second baby, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, in December

Grimes and Elon Musk may not have the most traditional of relationships, but their romance is still going strong.

Grimes, 33, revealed in a new interview that she considers the SpaceX founder, 50, her boyfriend, despite Musk saying in September that the two were "semi-separated, but still love each other."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she explained in a Vanity Fair cover story. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

The "Oblivion" singer said the pair — who share son X and daughter Y — also want at least one or two more children.

"This is the best it's ever been," she said of their relationship. "We just need to be free."

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk and Grimes Split After 3 Years: 'We Are Semi-Separated but Still Love Each Other'

Musk, who is the wealthiest person in the world, agreed, telling the outlet that them living in separate houses is for the best, as he is "reasonably neat" and doesn't "like things to be messy and anime."

The pair first connected on Twitter in 2018, and made their debut as a couple at that year's Met Gala. They welcomed son X Æ A-12 in May 2020, and Grimes revealed in the interview that a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl (whom they call Y) was born to the couple via surrogate in December.

Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) is currently preparing for the release of her next album Book 1, which she explained is partly inspired by repeated talks she and Musk have had about her being a simulation, as they both feel as though she is extraordinarily well-suited to him.

Elon Musk Elon Musk with son X | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"We keep having this conversation where E's like, 'Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you're like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here?'" she said. "The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy. Even just studying astrophysics and neuroscience. And it's really annoying because people think I'm an airhead who went to art school."

In that vein, Grimes said that having much of the world learn who she was not through her music but through her relationship was difficult.

"It killed me at first," she told Vanity Fair. "I spent 10 years f—ing producing, writing, engineering, every single f—ing thing on my own. And I f—ing proved myself."

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes and Elon Musk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Added friend Liv Boeree: "It frustrates me because she's as brilliant as him. When I see her referred to as the significant other of another person, it's like, Oh, come on."

Though Musk said in September that their separation was largely due to the fact that she was in Los Angeles with their son and he was in Texas working with SpaceX and Tesla, Grimes has since relocated to Austin, moving in December after their daughter's birth.