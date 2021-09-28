Grimes Jokes She's 'Colonizing' One of Jupiter's Moons for a 'Lesbian Space Commune' After Elon Musk Split

Elon Musk recently revealed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" after three years together

Grimes might be going through a public breakup, but her sense of humor is still fully intact.

When asked by The New York Post's Page Six via email about her recent split from SpaceX Founder Elon Musk, the Canadian singer joked, "I'll be colonizing Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune." (Europa is one of Jupiter's 79 moons.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In July, Musk's SpaceX was awarded a $178 million launch contract for NASA's first mission to Europa to see whether the icy planet could have conditions suitable for life. The Europa Clipper mission is expected to blast off aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket in October 2024.

Musk, 50, confirmed that he and Grimes, 33, had split in a statement to Page Six on Friday.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk — who shares 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with Grimes — said.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.," he added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes (L) and Elon Musk | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Although Grimes (née Claire Elise Boucher) walked the red carpet solo at the Met Gala earlier this month, Musk did attend the event with her, Page Six previously reported.

Reps for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Musk and the musician were first romantically linked in May 2018, when they made their public debut at the Met Gala following his split from Amber Heard.

"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," she said at the time, adding of their relationship, "No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all."

"Not that I'm mad about it. I just didn't think it would be a thing," she continued. "The s— that's happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life's work."

RELATED VIDEO: Grimes Reveals Her 5-Month-Old Son with Elon Musk Is 'Into Radical Art': 'He Just Actually Is'

Since welcoming their son last May, Musk has been open about how Grimes has been taking a more active parenting role in their baby's life.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," he told The New York Times in a July interview.

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued, adding, "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

Earlier this month, Grimes told Vogue that having a baby was "a big rebirth" for her "artistically."

"Being a mother feels weird to say," she said. "For some reason, I don't identify with that word."

"Which is also really weird because X, he says 'Claire,' but he doesn't say 'mama.' Which is so... I'm like, 'How are you...?' " she continued. "Like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'"

grimes Grimes | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grimes added, "I don't even know why I have a distaste for [the word] because I respect … I just, I don't, I can't identify with it, weirdly."