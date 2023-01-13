Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 13, 2023 10:30 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXOGDopTQM/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=25408479-892f-41db-b404-a927c3a3315c amdavidkessler Verified I’ve been so fortunate to have Lisa Marie as a friend. Her bold, authentic personality made her a loyal daughter and devoted mother. The loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief. I met Lisa Marie after her son Ben died. She wanted to talk to me, not because I was a grief expert, but because I was someone who also had a child die. It became an improbable friendship but that is how grief works. Last weekend, she asked me to go with her to Memphis for her father’s 88th birthday celebration. She had countless invites for the weekend, but for her, there were only three important ones: being at her father’s birthday celebration, spending time at her son and father’s grave after the tours left Graceland, and meeting with a recently bereaved mother. I watched how Lisa Marie tenderly talked to this heartbroken mother about what to expect in grief. That's what interested her most these days, helping others in grief. She had her challenges but always faced them. She was in my grief educator program and many who met her and chatted with her had no idea who she was. To them, she was a mother, whose son had died and wanted to turn her pain into purpose. She co-led grief groups with me for the past two years at her home for other bereaved parents. We were planning on doing a podcast about grief together. Her family, love for music, maintaining her father's legacy, and helping others became her priorities. Last weekend was so much fun and she was optimistic. Graceland was her happy place and the employees who all knew her shared that she was looking so much better. She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie. Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son’s death. She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now …and she said yes,I have so much to do. Rest in peace with your father and son, Lisa Marie. pic taken of us last weekend at Graceland #lisamariepresley #lmp #elvismovie Edited · 9h
Photo: David Kessler/Instagram

A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief.

David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and eventually, an inspiring catalyst for Lisa Marie to also strive to help others.

Calling her a "loyal daughter and devoted mother," Kessler revealed in his tribute to the late star on Instagram Friday, that "the loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief."

He added, "She had her challenges but always faced them. She was in my grief educator program and many who met her and chatted with her had no idea who she was. To them, she was a mother, whose son had died and wanted to turn her pain into purpose."

RELATED GALLERY: Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos

"Her family, love for music, maintaining her father's legacy, and helping others became her priorities," Kessler noted, saying that the two were even thinking about starting a podcast together.

Kessler, additionally, shared details about the 54-year-old's final days, including her recent trip to Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate what would be her late father's 88th birthday at Graceland with fans.

"Last weekend was so much fun and she was optimistic," he said, explaining that he had accompanied her to the celebration.

"Graceland was her happy place and the employees who all knew her shared that she was looking so much better. She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

"Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son's death.

"She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now … and she said yes, I have so much to do."

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and died later that night. Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

