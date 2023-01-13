Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief.

David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and eventually, an inspiring catalyst for Lisa Marie to also strive to help others.

Calling her a "loyal daughter and devoted mother," Kessler revealed in his tribute to the late star on Instagram Friday, that "the loss of her son inspired her to work toward becoming an advocate for those who are struggling with the heartbreak of grief."

He added, "She had her challenges but always faced them. She was in my grief educator program and many who met her and chatted with her had no idea who she was. To them, she was a mother, whose son had died and wanted to turn her pain into purpose."

"Her family, love for music, maintaining her father's legacy, and helping others became her priorities," Kessler noted, saying that the two were even thinking about starting a podcast together.

Kessler, additionally, shared details about the 54-year-old's final days, including her recent trip to Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate what would be her late father's 88th birthday at Graceland with fans.

"Last weekend was so much fun and she was optimistic," he said, explaining that he had accompanied her to the celebration.

"Graceland was her happy place and the employees who all knew her shared that she was looking so much better. She looked more at peace and was so proud of the Elvis movie."

"Saturday night we sat at the graves of her father and son. We talked about the heartbreak she grew up with and the more recent devastation of her son's death.

"She showed me where she would be buried someday. I said a long time from now … and she said yes, I have so much to do."

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and died later that night. Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."