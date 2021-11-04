"The goal is to have an entertaining, artistic experience, but to also show people what has gone on behind the curtain for the past four years," Chance tells PEOPLE about the upcoming short film

Greyson Chance Says 'It's Time to Be the Most Honest and Vulnerable' Ahead of New Short Film

Greyson Chance is ready to bare it all.

The Trophies singer, 24, will be sharing the highs and lows of his life in a deeply personal and vulnerable short film, laced with live performances of some of his biggest hits, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

"I think this film will ultimately surprise people, and in many ways, that was my intent from the beginning," he tells PEOPLE. "This film is an opportunity for me to not only show the world who I am as a performer but to also share my story in a vulnerable and revealing way."

Using top-tier technology from Hello Studios, Chance will perform songs "Lakeshore," "Highwaisted" and Shut Up" matched with eye-grabbing backgrounds. He'll also open up in testimonial-like monologues paired with each of the tracks.

"There are a lot of things that people don't realize have happened behind the scenes. And I'm diving into that for the first time," he says.

Greyson Chance Credit: Courtesy Hello Studios

He adds, "Being an artist in this industry is certainly not easy, and now doing it for a decade, I have a lot to say about my own process, my failures, and my own triumphs. No one has ever seen me like this before, and I am ready to change that with this project."

Chance says leaving it all out there and sharing his heart with his fans provides "such a relief" for him.

"One thing that COVID taught me was to redefine what success meant to me," says Chance. "And I think now at this chapter of my career and in my life now at 24, which, hell, in pop music might as well be 80 years old, I just feel like it's time to be the most honest and the most vulnerable."

Chance cites his 2019 Portraits era as the first time where he was able to finally "be in the driver seat" of his career.

"I wasn't afraid anymore to say, 'No, this is actually what I want to do. I don't think that's cool. Here's what I want the songs to sound like. Here are the lyrics. Here's everything.' And that has been such a lesson for me," he says.

Greyson Chance Credit: Courtesy Hello Studios

"That takes a lot of time," he adds. "And for me having to go through it as a kid — there's no way I would've been able to do that when I was 14. But I'm glad I get to see so much of it and to now know as an artist."

The short film comes as Chance is set to continue on his Trophies World Tour, with stops in the U.S. starting in January.

The upcoming film will showcase "the many sides of [Chance's] generational talent," according to Hello Pictures producer and development executive Cory Riskin. "This is in-depth storytelling like fans have never seen before. We can't wait to share this with the world," he says.