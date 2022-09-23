Greyson Chance Says He's 'Grateful' to Ellen DeGeneres for Giving Him His Start Despite Criticism

Former teen-pop prodigy Greyson Chance is opening up about the idea that he “appears ungrateful" after publicly criticizing former mentor Ellen DeGeneres

Published on September 23, 2022 12:56 PM
After discovering Greyson Chance nine years ago, Ellen catches up with the now 21-year-old musician on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Thursday, April 4th. Greyson opens up about his decision to leave his music career behind to attend college and reveals why he chose to step back in the spotlight with a new record deal.
Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Greyson Chance is grateful to former mentor Ellen DeGeneres, even amid his ill feelings towards her.

The singer made headlines on Thursday when Rolling Stone published an interview in which he claimed DeGeneres was "manipulative," "opportunistic" and "abandoned" him not long after jumpstarting his career in 2010.

Shortly after the piece went up, Chance shared a video on TikTok in which he admitted that he's still appreciative of DeGeneres, while explaining why he wanted to come forward with his alleged experience.

"I'm sure people will have a lot to say about the article and how I maybe appear ungrateful for her efforts in the beginning, and the truth is that I am grateful for her giving me a start," said Chance. "But I'm more grateful for myself for the moments when I got dropped and everything went awry when I was a kid. I'm thankful to 15-year-old me who picked up the pieces and kept on going and kept on fighting."

He added: "I'm so continuously inspired by people who tell the truth and muster up the bravery to tell the truth when it's difficult, when it's non-convenient, and when it's pain-staking. That's why I did this, because I needed to tell the truth and now it's finally out there."

Chance became the inaugural signee to DeGeneres' eleveneleven record label after going viral with his cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi."

In his Rolling Stone interview, Chance accused Ellen of being like a "hidden eye" in the early stages of his career and coming off as "controlling," before ultimately distancing herself from him when his music began to flop around 2012. Despite setting Chance up with managers, agents and publicists, Ellen "completely abandoned" him, Chance said, around the same time they all dropped him.

A rep for DeGeneres has not commented on Chance's claims, but a source close to the Ellen DeGeneres Show team told PEOPLE they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success, but in business that doesn't always work out, and his career did not take off."

While Chance appeared on the show multiple times following DeGeneres' alleged behavior, he told Rolling Stone that he refused to be a guest for her final two weeks on air, a decision he made for his own "integrity."

"She came out during soundcheck and she looked at me, hugged me," he recalled of a 2019 appearance on the show in which he came out as gay. "And she said, 'How have you been?' And that just killed me inside because I was like, 'What do you mean how have I f---ing been? Where have you been?"

Chance's allegations against DeGeneres come two years after she was accused of leading a toxic work environment at the show in two BuzzFeed exposés. She then addressed the accusations in a monologue and apologized to the "people who were affected."

Meanwhile, Change had just released his latest LP, Palladium — a record he said on Instagram Thursday "forced me to look dead in the eyes of my past and reconcile with everything I went through as a kid."

"I feel a tremendous weight off my shoulders now that truth is out," he wrote, adding in a follow-up Story, "I'm going to bed tonight feeling so much love and support from you all. ...I am ready to move forward..."

