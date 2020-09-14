Greyson Chance Claps Back at Homophobes After Revealing New Boyfriend: 'Don't Stream My Songs'

"How are people still homophobic in 2020 ?" he tweeted. "Sheeeeeeeeeesh"

Greyson Chance has one message for homophobic fans: "shut up."

On Friday, the singer shared two (incredibly cute) photos with his new boyfriend Ben along with the caption, "fell in love during a pandemic year."

After sharing the photos — which received loving comments from Adam Lambert and Rosie O'Donnell — the 23-year-old's Instagram and Twitter were flooded with homophobic comments from trolls.

Chance was quick to clap back.

"how are people still homophobic in 2020 ?" he tweeted. "sheeeeeeeeeesh 🙈 🙄 😴."

"if someone is in any way homophobic or not for queer rights, please don't stream my songs and please don't come to my show 🥰🥰🥰🥰," he added after a fan wrote "you don't need those 'fans.'"

On his Instagram story Sunday, the "Dancing Next to Me" singer wrote that he "was surprised and honestly very discouraged" by the homophobic comments he received from the photos.

"It hurt my heart to know that that energy and sentiment still lingers on even in 2020," he wrote.

He then acknowledged a fan who started hashtag #ISmileForGreyson, where fans shared photos of themselves smiling alongside him.

"IT TRULY HAS MADE MY DAY, and I am reminded of how lucky I am for all of you," he wrote.

Image zoom Greyson Chance/ Instagram

The "Honeysuckle" singer has been openly out as gay since July 2017, when he shared a touching message revealing his sexuality on Instagram.

"I came to fully recognize that I was gay when I was 16. I decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin," he wrote then. "I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love."

Last month, his boyfriend Ben shared a sweet message for Chance on Instagram.

"Every night we ask one another, 'what’s one thing you're grateful for today?' It is a simple & effective way to fixate on the positive," he wrote. "Today - I am thankful to be dating a man who actively fights injustice, is fiercely loyal, and encourages me to become my best self. Thanks for being my holy feeling🦋."

Also last month, Chance opened up to PEOPLE about his sing "Bad to Myself," which discusses his ongoing battle with anorexia.

"I denied it for forever," he said. "I was just blaming a heartbreak. And it took me a while to look in the mirror and say 'No, you're actually battling with this and we need to take care of this.'"

He also said then that he wanted to make sure his fans took the song as a reminder to treat themselves well.