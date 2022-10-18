Greta Van Fleet Postpone Concerts After Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum During Show: 'I'm Gutted'

The rockers pushed back three shows scheduled for this week in order for frontman Josh Kiszka to heal

Published on October 18, 2022 03:45 PM
Singer Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet performs on stage during their 'Dreams In Gold Tour' at Rogers Arena on August 30, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Josh Kiszka. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty

Greta Van Fleet has been forced to push back three upcoming concerts after frontman Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a recent performance.

The "Heat Above" rockers postponed shows for this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida after Kiszka, 26, was injured during a show in Maine on Oct. 8.

"It's with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week," the singer wrote in a letter to fans shared to Instagram. "During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I'm working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong."

The star said he and bandmates Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner were working on rescheduling the shows, which are part of the Dreams In Gold Tour, and that he was "gutted to have to do this."

"I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It's devastating me to make this announcement, but know it's imperative in order to keep performing," he wrote. "Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon."

A ruptured eardrum can be caused by a very loud noise close to the ear, according to Mount Sinai. While it should heal on its own in a few months, a ruptured eardrum can cause long-term hearing loss, vertigo or an infection.

Tour dates are scheduled to pick back up in Hollywood, Florida on Oct. 25, with dates scheduled through Dec. 16.

Greta Van Fleet was previously forced to cancel a show at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida set for Saturday after the venue was transformed into an emergency shelter in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The Grammy Award-winning band, which draws heavy influence from '60s and '70s rock, released its second studio album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, in April 2021.

