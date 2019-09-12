Green Day Announce New Song and Album Father of All... — Plus Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy

Green Day started Tuesday off with a wave announcements that began with the title and release date of their new album and ended with news that they’re going on tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

The pop-punk legends will be touring next June on The Hella Mega Tour with their 13th studio album titled Father of All… will be released on Feb. 7, 2020. The lead single of the same name also was released Tuesday and is available to listen to below.

The band tweeted that the new album will incorporate soul, Motown, glam, and anthemic music, with lyrics that “are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a f—. The life AND death of a party. Not political. Surviving in chaos.” The band’s current motto, as shown by the album cover, is “nothing says f— you like a unicorn.”

Image zoom Timothy Norris/Getty

While Green Day won’t officially be touring the United States with Fall Out Boy and Weezer until July of next year, all three bands are putting on an intimate concert together at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Image zoom

Tickets for The Hella Mega Tour go on sale for general audiences at 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 20.