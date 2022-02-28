The concert was scheduled to take place in Moscow on May 29 at Spartak Stadium

Green Day Cancels Moscow Concert amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine: 'We Feel It Is Necessary'

Green Day will no longer perform in Russia this spring amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

On Instagram Sunday, the rock band, comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, announced the cancellation of their May 29 show at Spartak Stadium in Moscow. The venue can hold over 45,000 people.

"With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium," Green Day wrote on their Instagram Story.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future," they continued. "Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe."

Green Day canceled their concert due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine Credit: Green Day Instagram

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine early last week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Ukrainian and U.N. officials have said at least 198 people, including more than 100 children, have been killed in the fighting, though the figures remain incredibly fluid.

The Associated Press also reported President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert Sunday, as tensions continued to escalate with the United States and Europe over the conflict.

President Joe Biden said in a White House speech last Thursday that he was imposing even stricter economic punishments on Russia, and would be deploying troops only in support of NATO countries, not Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden, 79, said as the invasion appeared to begin force.