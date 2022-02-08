Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Turns to Fans After Beloved 1962 Chevy Nova, Guitars Stolen

"This car is near and dear to all our hearts," Billie Joe Armstrong wrote of the stolen 1962 Chevy Nova, which he's owned for more than 30 years

Billie Joe Armstrong is asking for fans' help after he was burglarized.

The Green Day frontman, 49, shared photos Saturday of his beloved 1962 Chevrolet Nova with his 2.4 million followers, after his car of more than 30 years was stolen in Costa Mesa, Calif. "My car was STOLEN," he wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years," Armstrong added. "Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police."

The unidentified suspects also stole two electric guitars and an amplifier, likely sometime Friday night or Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The car's license plate number is BPN888 and CMPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Lopez at (714) 754-4873.

Armstrong has long been a collector of classic automobiles, hosting a conversation with Billie Eilish in his graffiti-tagged '63 Ford Falcon for Rolling Stone back in 2019. He previously put his 1963 Chevy Nova SS convertible, similar to the car that was stolen, up for auction along with an autographed guitar in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Jodie Turner-Smith's Jewelry Stolen from Cannes Hotel: Reports

The California-born rocker dropped Green Day's 13th studio album Father of All... in 2020 with longtime bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool. The project was intended as a sequel to their 2004 album American Idiot.