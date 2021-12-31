Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Gig on Miley Cyrus New Year's Special 'Out of Caution'

Armstrong backed out of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year's Eve special, airing live from Miami, after being exposed to COVID-19

Billie Joe Armstrong will not appear on Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve special as originally planned after the musician revealed he came in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

The Green Day artist, 49, wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday that he opted against going to Miami, Florida, for the live Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which is hosted by Cyrus, 29, and Pete Davidson and will air on NBC and Peacock Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

"After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I've tested negative but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year's Eve Party out of caution," Armstrong wrote. "Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!"

The show is being billed by NBC as the "hottest party of the year," with special guests to appear. The network shared photos on social media Thursday showing Cyrus and Davidson, 28, rehearsing onstage with performers like Saweetie and rapper 24kGoldn, plus Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus. Most details about the holiday special have been kept under wraps.

In a video shared Wednesday on Instagram by Cyrus, Davidson spoke about their New Year's resolutions. "I usually make one and then I don't follow it. So my New Year's resolution this year is to not have one so I don't let myself down again," he said.

Cyrus's party will replace NBC's usual New Year's celebration hosted by Carson Daly. The last time Daly hosted the event was in 2019 (when the clock changed to 2020,) before a COVID shutdown caused NBC to cancel last year's show.

Amid the recent surge in COVID cases due to the omicron variant, events for other networks have been canceled or altered. Fox's New Year's Eve Toast and Roast won't go on this year. ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square each year, has implemented in-person COVID restrictions at the request of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air on Peacock and NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday.