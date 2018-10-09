Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Mom in Song on New All-Star Tribute Album to The Greatest Showman

Pink‘s daughter Willow Sage is ready to show that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

The 7-year-old girl, one of two children Pink shares with husband Carey Hart, will make her recording debut next month on a new all-star tribute album to The Greatest Showman.

She’ll sing a reprise of the “A Million Dreams,” the love ballad sung (in part) by Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams on the best-selling soundtrack to the original movie musical. Pink herself will also appear on the record, singing her own version of that same song.

It’s a full circle moment for both. Back in January, Pink revealed that she and Willow had become obsessed with the film’s tunes. “Wills and I have The Greatest Showman on REPEAT,” she tweeted. “I cannot. Stop. Singing. These. Songs. Help.”

Pink and Willow are two of the handful of stars who will appear on the record, which features covers of Grammy-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s catchy score — including their Golden Globe-winning song, “This is Me.”

Other musicians on the LP include Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, Panic! at the Disco, Pentatonix, Zac Brown Band and Ty Dolla $ign.

Zendaya — who starred in the movie alongside Jackman, Williams, and Zac Efron — will be back for an acoustic version of “Rewrite the Stars.” And Keala Settle, arguably the film’s breakout star, will sing “This Is Me” on a new remix with Kesha and Missy Elliot.

The official tracklist is as follows:

“The Greatest Show” – Panic! at the Disco “A Million Dreams” – Pink “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” – Willow Sage Hart “Come Alive” – Years & Years and Jess Glynne “The Other Side” – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign “Never Enough” – Kelly Clarkson “This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)” – Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott “Rewrite The Stars” – James Arthur and Anne-Marie “Tightrope” – Sara Bareilles “From Now On” – Zac Brown Band

Bonus tracks:

“The Greatest Show” – Pentatonix “Come Alive” – Craig David “This Is Me” – Kesha “Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic)” – Zendaya

The Greatest Showman — Reimagined follows in the footsteps of The Hamilton Mixtape, which saw other big names in music (like Clarkson) recording covers of that Tony-winning Musical.

“I said, ‘This deserves that treatment and same caliber of attention,’ ” Kevin Weaver, west coast president of Atlantic and one of the project’s four producers told Variety, who were first to report news of the album. “You had people like Pink and Selena Gomez and other artists who were on social media posting themselves dancing to and singing the songs. And that was part of kind of what went into my epiphany that we have something that’s not only connecting with the masses, but it’s connecting with artists.”

The Greatest Showman — Reimagined will be released Nov. 16.