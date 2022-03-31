Taylor Hawkins Tribute Planned for Grammy Awards, CBS Says: 'We Will Honor His Memory'

On Wednesday Jack Sussman — the CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events — revealed that producers are still working on how the biggest night in music will honor Hawkins, who died on March 25 at the age of 50.

"We will honor his memory in some way," Sussman said, per Variety. "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

The Grammy Awards will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Prior to the tragedy, the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at this year's show, where they are up for three trophies. It is still unknown whether members of the group will take part in the tribute.

On Tuesday, the "Everlong" rockers — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — announced they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates in order to grieve and heal.

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned," said the Foo Fighters in a statement shared on social media. "Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

taylro hawkins Credit: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, just before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to take the stage at the Festival Estéreo Picnic musical festival. Local authorities said an ambulance was dispatched to his hotel after he complained of chest pains, and paramedics' attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Ten different substances were found in a preliminary urine toxicology test, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General's Office of Colombia. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The Foo Fighters confirmed the news of Hawkins' death in a statement on their official Twitter account.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the message read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and his children Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.