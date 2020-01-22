The Grammy-Winning Record of the Year When You Were Born

From Frank Sinatra to Adele, here are the artists who have taken home the coveted Grammy Award for record of the year
1958 - "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)"
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty
Domenico Modugno
1959 - "Mack The Knife"
Getty
Bobby Darin
1960 - "The Theme from A Summer Place"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Percy Faith & His Orchestra
1961 - "Moon River"
Getty
Henry Mancini
1962 - "I Left My Heart In San Francisco"
John Shearer/Getty
Tony Bennett
1963 - "Days of Wine and Roses"
Harry Langdon/Getty
Henry Mancini
1964 - "The Girl from Ipanema"
GAB Archive/Redferns)
Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz
1965 - "A Taste of Honey"
GAB Archive/Redferns
Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass
1966 - "Strangers in the Night"
Courtesy Everett Collection
Frank Sinatra
1967 - "Up, Up and Away"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
5th Dimension
1968 - "Mrs. Robinson"
CBS Photo Archive/Getty
Simon And Garfunkel
1969 - "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
5th Dimension
1970 - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
Columbia Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Simon And Garfunkel
1971 - "It's Too Late"
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP
Carole King
1972 - "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face"
Roberta Flack
1973 - "Killing Me Softly with His Song"
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Roberta Flack
1974 - "I Honestly Love You"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Olivia Newton-John
1975 - "Love Will Keep Us Together"
Chris Walter/WireImage
Captain & Tennille
1976 - "This Masquerade"
Frans Schellekens/Redferns
George Benson
1977 - "Hotel California"
RB/Redferns
Eagles
1978 - "Just The Way You Are"
Billy Joel
1979 - "What A Fool Believes"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
The Doobie Brothers
1980 - "Sailing"
Fred Hermansky/NBCU Photo Bank
Christopher Cross
1981 - "Bette Davis Eyes"
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
Kim Carnes
1982 - "Rosanna"
Michel Linssen/Redferns
Toto
1983 - "Beat It"
Michael Ochs Archive/Getty
Michael Jackson
1984 - "What's Love Got to Do with It"
Getty
Tina Turner
1985 - "We Are the World"
Columbia/CBS Records
USA For Africa (Various Artists)
1986 - "Higher Love"
Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty
Steve Winwood
1987 - "Graceland"
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Paul Simon
1988 - "Don't Worry, Be Happy"
Leon Morris/Redferns
Bobby McFerrin
1989 - "Wind Beneath My Wings"
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Bette Midler
1990 - "Another Day In Paradise"
Dave J Hogan/Getty
Phil Collins
1991 - "Unforgettable"
Michael Putland/Getty
Natalie Cole (With Nat “King” Cole)
1992 - "Tears In Heaven"
STR/AFP/Getty
Eric Clapton
1993 - "I Will Always Love You"
Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty
Whitney Houston
1994 - "All I Wanna Do"
Don Arnold/WireImage
Sheryl Crow
1995 - "Kiss from a Rose"
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Seal
1996 - "Change the World"
Juanito Aguil/WireImage
Eric Clapton