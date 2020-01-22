The Grammy-Winning Record of the Year When You Were Born

From Frank Sinatra to Adele, here are the artists who have taken home the coveted Grammy Award for record of the year
By Carly Breit
January 22, 2020 05:00 PM

1958 - "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)"

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

Domenico Modugno

1959 - "Mack The Knife"

Getty

Bobby Darin

1960 - "The Theme from A Summer Place"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Percy Faith & His Orchestra

1961 - "Moon River"

Getty

Henry Mancini 

1962 - "I Left My Heart In San Francisco"

John Shearer/Getty

Tony Bennett

 

1963 - "Days of Wine and Roses"

Harry Langdon/Getty

Henry Mancini

1964 - "The Girl from Ipanema"

GAB Archive/Redferns)

Astrud Gilberto & Stan Getz

1965 - "A Taste of Honey"

GAB Archive/Redferns

Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass

1966 - "Strangers in the Night"

Courtesy Everett Collection

Frank Sinatra

1967 - "Up, Up and Away"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

5th Dimension

1968 - "Mrs. Robinson" 

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Simon And Garfunkel

1969 - "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

5th Dimension

1970 - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Columbia Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Simon And Garfunkel

1971 - "It's Too Late"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP

Carole King

1972 - "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face"

Roberta Flack

1973 - "Killing Me Softly with His Song"

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Roberta Flack

1974 - "I Honestly Love You"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Olivia Newton-John

1975 - "Love Will Keep Us Together"

Chris Walter/WireImage

Captain & Tennille

1976 - "This Masquerade"

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

George Benson

1977 - "Hotel California"

RB/Redferns

Eagles

1978 - "Just The Way You Are"

Billy Joel

1979 - "What A Fool Believes"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The Doobie Brothers

1980 - "Sailing"

Fred Hermansky/NBCU Photo Bank

Christopher Cross

1981 - "Bette Davis Eyes"

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Kim Carnes

1982 - "Rosanna"

Michel Linssen/Redferns

Toto

1983 - "Beat It"

Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

Michael Jackson

1984 - "What's Love Got to Do with It"

Getty

Tina Turner

1985 - "We Are the World"

Columbia/CBS Records

USA For Africa (Various Artists)

1986 - "Higher Love" 

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Steve Winwood

1987 - "Graceland" 

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Simon

1988 - "Don't Worry, Be Happy"

Leon Morris/Redferns

Bobby McFerrin

1989 - "Wind Beneath My Wings"

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Bette Midler

1990 - "Another Day In Paradise"

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Phil Collins

1991 - "Unforgettable"

Michael Putland/Getty

Natalie Cole (With Nat “King” Cole)

1992 - "Tears In Heaven" 

STR/AFP/Getty

Eric Clapton

1993 - "I Will Always Love You"

Frederic REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Whitney Houston

1994 - "All I Wanna Do"

Don Arnold/WireImage

Sheryl Crow

1995 - "Kiss from a Rose"

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Seal

1996 - "Change the World"

Juanito Aguil/WireImage

Eric Clapton