Vote in Our Grammys Poll: Who Do You Think Deserves to Win in the Top Categories?
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are just weeks away (they're happening April 3 and Las Vegas) and the list of nominees has something for everyone, whether they're a fan of ABBA, Walker Hayes or Megan Thee Stallion (or all of the above!).
This year's awards mark a few firsts, including category expansions that now include 10 nominees rather than eight (a move which added Taylor Swift and Kanye West to the nominee roster) and a record-breaking milestone for JAY-Z, whose three nominations this year push him past Quincy Jones' record for the person with the most Grammy nominations of all time.
Some of the most-nominated artists include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and H.E.R., and Trevor Noah will be back on hand to emcee the evening. Performers will include BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Jack Harlow, all of whom are also nominees.
