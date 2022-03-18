Do you want to see Billie Eilish or ABBA take home top album honors? Did Olivia Rodrigo or Lil Nas X have the single of the year? Vote for your faves now ahead of the awards show on April 3

Vote in Our Grammys Poll: Who Do You Think Deserves to Win in the Top Categories?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are just weeks away (they're happening April 3 and Las Vegas) and the list of nominees has something for everyone, whether they're a fan of ABBA, Walker Hayes or Megan Thee Stallion (or all of the above!).

This year's awards mark a few firsts, including category expansions that now include 10 nominees rather than eight (a move which added Taylor Swift and Kanye West to the nominee roster) and a record-breaking milestone for JAY-Z, whose three nominations this year push him past Quincy Jones' record for the person with the most Grammy nominations of all time.

