The 2020 Grammy Awards began just hours after news broke that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles. Host Alicia Keys brought out Boyz II Men to help her pay tribute to the basketball star, a moment all the more poignant since the awards ceremony was held at Bryant's home arena, L.A.'s Staples Center.

Before launching into "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye," Keys asked people to take a moment and "hold [those who died] inside of you."

"Share our strength and our support with their families," Keys continued. "We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, never never never never never never, so we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."