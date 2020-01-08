The 2021 champ already was a superstar when she earned her trophy, breaking out in 2019 with her hit "Hot Girl Summer." The next year, her "Savage" took off thanks to the viral #SavageChallenge on TikTok and a remix with none other than Beyoncé. And by August 2020, she was officially everywhere, thanks to her hot-button collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP." She also became the first woman ever to hit No. 1 on the Rap Songwriters chart.