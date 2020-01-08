A Look Back at the Best New Artist Winners That Launched to Superstardom

It's hard to imagine these music titans were once rising stars

By Maria Yagoda Updated March 30, 2022 05:15 PM
Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The 2021 champ already was a superstar when she earned her trophy, breaking out in 2019 with her hit "Hot Girl Summer." The next year, her "Savage" took off thanks to the viral #SavageChallenge on TikTok and a remix with none other than Beyoncé. And by August 2020, she was officially everywhere, thanks to her hot-button collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP." She also became the first woman ever to hit No. 1 on the Rap Songwriters chart.

Billie Eilish

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The teen not only won best new artist at the 2020 awards, but also all four major categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist (she also won best pop vocal album). She was the youngest person ever to do so. And to prove she's sticking around, she picked up two more awards in 2021 — including record of the year — plus a Best Original Song Oscar in 2022. 

Dua Lipa

Credit: Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

In a crowded, trendy 2019 field that included acts like H.E.R., Bebe Rexha and Chloe x Halle, the English pop star led the pack. She continued the year by dropping new singles, performing around the world and dating Anwar Hadid.

Alessia Cara

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Once Cara's viral hit "Here" hit the radio waves, the singer became a household name. The same year she won best new artist, 2018, she was also nominated three times in other categories: song of the year and best music video for "1-800-273-8255" and best pop duo/group performance for "Stay."

Chance The Rapper

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Chance made Grammy history by being the first artist to win without ever selling physical copies of his music. In 2017, he won best new artist, best rap performance for "No Problem" and best rap album for Coloring Book.

Meghan Trainor

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After her song "All About That Bass" was heard on repeat on every station throughout the country in 2015, it was only fitting that Trainor took home the award for best new artist the following year.

Sam Smith

Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Smith swept the Grammys in 2015, winning record of the year and song of the year, as well as the coveted best new artist award. In November 2017, they dropped their second album, The Thrill of It All.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The rap duo took home the Grammy for best new artist, best rap performance and best rap album in 2014 thanks to a little song called "Thrift Shop." The song took on a life of its own, staying at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for weeks and surpassing 1 billion views on YouTube.

Bon Iver

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The indie folk band won best new artist and best alternative music album for Bon Iver in 2012. Since then, Bon Iver has gone on to play at some of the biggest music festivals, like Bonnaroo and Coachella — and collaborate with one Taylor Swift

Zac Brown Band

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After their single "Chicken Fried" became a hit in 2008, the band found itself at No. 1 on the country charts. Two years later, they earned their spot as best new artist at the Grammys.

Adele

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

In 2009, the British singer took the music world by storm with her debut album, 19, earning her a win for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance ("Chasing Pavements").

Amy Winehouse

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

2008 was the year of Winehouse. She won five Grammys, including three for her hit song "Rehab" and one for best pop vocal album for Back To Black. She also beat out Taylor Swift and Paramore to win best new artist.

Carrie Underwood

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

She won America's hearts when she was crowned American Idol in 2005, but it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys recognized Underwood as the best new artist. She's the only American Idol winner to have nabbed the award.

John Legend

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The singer cleaned up at the 2006 Grammy Awards, winning best new artist, best R&B album (Get Lifted) and best male R&B performance ("Ordinary People").

Maroon 5

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/AP

The band, which experienced huge success with their album Songs About Jane, was among a very competitive group of nominees back in 2005, including Kanye West, Los Lonely Boys and Joss Stone.

Norah Jones

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Jones' 2002 album Come Away with Me launched her career thanks to her mega-hit song "Don't Know Why." After a whirlwind year, her album went to No. 1 and earned her five Grammys.

Alicia Keys

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

In addition to winning best new artist at the 2002 Grammys, Keys also won the song of the year for "Fallin'."

Christina Aguilera

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

How could we have ever forgotten that Xtina bested Britney Spears in 2000 to win best new artist? That must have been the tightest race in history. (Fact: "Genie in a Bottle" is still a banger.)

Lauryn Hill 

Credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty

In 1999, Hill became one of only four musicians to win best new artist and album of the year (for The Miseducation of Lauyn Hill) in the same year.

LeAnn Rimes

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Rimes still holds the title of being the youngest Grammy winner in history: She was only 14 when she won best new artist and best female country vocal performance for "Blue" in 1997.

Sheryl Crow

Credit: Jim Smeal/WireImage

In 1995, the singer beat out Counting Crows and Green Day to take home the prize for best new artist.

Mariah Carey

Credit: R. Maiman/Corbis Sygma

While it's almost impossible for us to remember Carey as an up-and-comer, 1991 was one of her biggest yet: She hit the top of Billboard's Top 100 with her album, Emotions.

Cyndi Lauper

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

At her very first Grammys in 1985, Lauper received four nominations, including song of the year for "Time After Time" and record of the year for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Ultimately, she just took home the prize for best new artist. Not too shabby.

Carly Simon

Credit: Ed Caraeff/Getty

Simon won the award in 1971, thanks to her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Crosby, Stills & Nash

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

At the 12th Grammy Awards, the band won best new artist in a very competitive group that included some rock-and-roll greats. "You know, it's nice to win something when the other guy's Led Zeppelin. That's fun! None of us were there that night so [Atlantic Records co-founder] Ahmet Ertegun accepted it on our behalf," Graham Nash later said in an interview.

By Maria Yagoda