What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More

The 65th Grammy Awards went down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, featuring performances from Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more superstars. In addition to everything viewers saw onscreen, PEOPLE witnessed so much more happening behind the scenes.

Here are some of the best moments you didn't see on TV from the 2023 Grammys.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

On the Red Carpet

Some of the earliest arrivals on the red carpet were Shania Twain and Sheryl Crow. After the country superstar finished an interview with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein for PEOPLE's live broadcast, the "Soak Up the Sun" performer held her hands as they greeted each other.

"Can I just say that I just got to hug Shania Twain? So, I can go home now," Crow told PEOPLE on the carpet.

Lizzo also arrived early to the carpet, showing up in an eye-catching red look alongside her entourage.

One of the first couples to arrive on the carpet were Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, who adorably posed for photos together.

Maren Morris arrived around 3:20 p.m. PT and took her time walking down the carpet, while her husband Ryan Hurd followed closely behind.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Lester Cohen/Getty

Shortly after winning the best country duo/group performance award for the Ashley McBryde-featuring "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce detailed her gratitude for the honor, which marked her first nomination.

"I can't believe I'm here. So I'm having a bit of an out-of-body experience. Country music is my whole heart and I feel so lucky that I get to be here and to get to be one of the people that represent our genre," said Pearce, before revealing how she's going to celebrate: "I'm gonna drink. I didn't think I was but I think I'm gonna have to."

Nominees Sam Smith and Kim Petras arrived on the carpet just after 3:30 p.m. PT alongside a group including drag performers Violet Chachki and Gottmik, all of whom wore devilish red looks ahead of the vocalists' "Unholy" performance. Before walking into the venue, Smith blew a kiss to photographers.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Taylor Swift arrived with her publicist Tree Paine just before 4 p.m. PT, around the time she won best music video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

Speaking to a reporter around 4:20 p.m., musician and producer Diplo revealed he gave Amber Rose a ticket to next week's Super Bowl LVII.

Cardi B arrived in an all-blue look at 4:45 p.m. PT alongside husband Offset, who held the "Up" rapper's hand with both of his as they walked slowly down the red carpet.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Inside the Show

Shortly after the ceremony kicked off, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave Lizzo a quick hug before taking his seat.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted making their way to their seats at 5:11 p.m. PT.

After Jennifer Lopez presented the best pop vocal album award to Harry Styles, she returned to her seat and shared a sweet kiss with husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lauren Hashian, and Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Throughout the beginning of the ceremony, Adele stayed put at her table, where she essentially held court as many celebrities stopped by for a photo with the superstar.

Swift was up on her feet dancing to several performances, from Bad Bunny's opening set to Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton's tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as well as Styles' rendition of "As It Was."

There was hardly a dry eye in the house during the "In Memoriam" segment, which featured Kacey Musgraves, Quavo with Maverick City Music as well as Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood paying tribute to Loretta Lynn, Takeoff and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, respectively.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood. Kevin Winter/Getty

Swift, Adele and JAY-Z all left their seats around 7 p.m. PT to chat with fellow celebrities and guests.

While Smith and Petras performed "Unholy," Beyoncé swayed along to the chart-topping pop song from her seat.

After accepting the best dance/electronic album award for Renaissance, Beyoncé was first hugged by her husband, JAY-Z. Adele then walked over to their table to congratulate the former Destiny's Child member.

McBryde gave a speech about winning the best country duo/group performance award in the press room and revealed she received a congratulatory text message from Reba McEntire.

"If I could go back to 16-year-old me who was pretty angry... [and] grab her by the shoulders, I would say, 'I want to tell you what happens, but it's so cool. It involves Wynonna Judd and a few other of your heroes. They'll just text you,'" began her speech.

Ashley McBryde. Getty

"You're gonna get a text from Reba, but I'm not gonna tell you why. This is what happened to me today. I got my phone back when we got back and it said 'Congratulations, I'm so happy for you, Love, Reba.' And I took a selfie," continued McBryde. "That's what I would tell a 16-year-old me. It gets really cool."

Swift got up out of her seat once again to dance while Mary J. Blige performed the title track of her latest album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

During the star-studded performance to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop music, the "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter took a video of Jack Antonoff dancing to Run-DMC as he rapped the 1985 classic "King of Rock."

Emulating Rihanna at the 2017 Grammys and Lorde at the 2018 ceremony, Lizzo was seen drinking from a bejeweled flask throughout the ceremony.

CBS

After Adele received the best pop solo performance award for "Easy on Me," she was seen having a ball and cracking up with Lizzo as the 30 performer fanned herself with a napkin. James Corden also walked over to congratulate the fellow Brit.

Around 8 p.m. PT, Adele took a photo with the young boys featured in Wonder and Robinson's performance, who were psyched to pose with the superstar.

In a press room interview at 8:15 p.m. PT, Petras told PEOPLE about winning her first-ever award and where she plans to keep the gramophone trophy.

"I didn't think it would happen, but I was like, 'If I'm gonna win this, I'm gonna put this right here.' It's a spot in my kitchen — on my rhinestone pillow thing," said the "Brr" musician, before sharing another way she's looking to use the award. "I want to find out if you can do a shot out of a Grammy. So, wish me luck."

Kevin Winter/Getty

During Steve Lacy's performance of "Bad Habit," Swift walked over to hug Styles and a couple of people seated next to him as she caught up with the former One Direction member, who she famously dated in 2013.

Shortly afterward, Olivia Rodrigo got onstage to present the best new artist award to Samara Joy, and Swift was the first person to stand up for the "Good 4 U" performer.

Styles wrapped the evening by taking home album of the year — the night's final prize.

Speaking to the press following his win, Styles said he was "overwhelmed with the moment. I definitely wasn't expecting to get this. Being nominated for stuff like this really feels like the winning part — being recognized by your peers. It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this ... more than anything, it just feels like validation that you're on the right path."

Following the show, celebs headed to various afterparties, with Petras holding court at UMG as she happily took photos and fielded congratulations from fans."

Reporting by Daniela Avila, Melody Chiu, Rachel DeSantis, Wendy Naugle and Brianne Tracy