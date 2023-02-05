Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'

"It has just been such a journey," Viola Davis said of her memoir Finding Me as she accepted the Grammy Award for best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording, bringing her to EGOT status

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on February 5, 2023 05:46 PM

Viola Davis is officially an EGOT winner!

The actress, 57, claimed the coveted title — which also requires an Academy Award, Emmy Award and Tony Award — as she won best audiobook, narration & storytelling recording for her memoir Finding Me on Sunday at the 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

"Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything," Davis began in her acceptance speech. "And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis. Frazer Harrison/Getty

She continued to thank "everybody who was a part of my story, and the best chapter yet, my loves [husband Julius Tennon and 12-year-old daughter Genesis]. You are my life and my joy, the best chapter in my book. Thank you!"

Fellow EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson celebrated the accomplishment on Twitter, sharing a video of Davis' speech. "Hold the line!!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18!!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate!!!" she wrote.

Davis' first Grammy win was also her first nomination, beating out Jamie Foxx (Act Like You Got Some Sense), Mel Brooks (All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz) and Questlove (Music Is History) for the award.

The Woman King star's journey to EGOT status began in 2001 when she won best featured actress in a play at the 55th Tony Awards for her performance as Tonya in Broadway's King Hedley II. She was previously nominated in the same category for Seven Guitars in 1996.

In 2010, she won best leading actress in a play for her role of Rose Maxson in Fences, which also earned her first Academy Award in 2017 for Best Supporting Actress in the play's feature adaptation.

Viola Davis Cover Rollout

She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for Doubt, as well as Best Actress in 2012 for The Help and 2021 for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Davis won her first Emmy Award in 2015 for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (the first Black actress to win the category), thanks to her starring performance as Annalise Keating in ABC's How to Get Away with Murder.

The role earned her four other nominations, including for outstanding guest actress in a drama series in 2018 after making an appearance on Shondaland sister series Scandal.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the 65th Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With five new categories, Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

