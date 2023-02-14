Spike Lee Says Beyoncé Losing Album of the Year Grammy Award Is 'Straight-Up Shenanigans'

Spike Lee is weighing in on Beyoncé's Renaissance not taking home album of the year at the Grammy Awards, calling the loss "poppycock."

Harry Styles, 29, ultimately won the coveted award for Harry's House during music's biggest night earlier this month.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter, 65, shared his thoughts during a conversation with The Guardian.

"I'm not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing. I know she's won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for album of the year and she's lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It's not their fault, but that's some straight-up bulls---."

Continued Lee: "There's a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don't win. We all know their work is great, because art speaks for itself. But then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say: 'F--- it' – or seek white validation and chase awards?"

Showing love for Beyoncé, Lee said, "I just want to give a shoutout to my sister Beyoncé. We know what the deal is. It's straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: it's some poppycock!"

Asked if it's hard for musicians to address the dynamics in the music industry, Lee said "It depends who you're talking about."

"I've learned that you have to speak truth to power," he said. "When I take my last breath, which won't be soon by the way, it'll be written that I was on the right side of history. But it's an individual choice. There's certain times when you know there'll be repercussions and you've got to make a choice to speak out or clam up."

He made it clear that he doesn't try to "[speak] for 45 million African Americans," and made it clear, "I always say, 'This is my opinion'. Fairly early on, my late mother said: 'Spike, we as Black people are not one monolithic group. We don't look alike, talk alike, think alike. We're very diverse, from many different backgrounds.' And I took that to heart."

Ahead of the awards show, JAY-Z echoed similar sentiments.

Speaking with Tidal, JAY-Z referenced Beyoncé's history with the award. She lost to Adele for Lemonade in 2017 and Beck for her self-titled album in 2015. Taylor Swift also took home the award in 2010, while Beyoncé's for I Am...Sasha Fierce received a nomination.

"The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That's what we want," JAY-Z told Elliott Wilson, responding to a question about his own previous losses at the Grammys. "Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just Lemonade; [also] when Beck won over her [for album of the year at the 2015 show]. I was like, 'Oh, y'all missed it.'"

In addition to Renaissance, fellow contenders in this year's category included Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige, In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar, and Special by Lizzo.

While accepting the award at the 2023 Grammys, Styles said, "This doesn't happen to people like me very often. This is so so nice, thank you."

Before passing the mic to the producers of his third studio album, Styles also took time to express that he doesn't go into the studio thinking about whether he will win awards and added that "there's no such thing as best."