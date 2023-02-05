Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys

Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt paid a touching tribute to Fleetwood Mac's late songbird Christine McVie at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Fleetwood, 75, Crow, 60, and Raitt, 73, took the stage Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a performance in honor of McVie, who died in November at age 79.

Their choice of song was the 1977 Fleetwood Mac hit, "Songbird," a tune that was composed solely by McVie. Crow and Raitt sang alternating verses, while Fleetwood played a talking drum.

Both Fleetwood and Crow were among the dozens of musicians who shared their memories of McVie on social media following her sudden death on Nov. 30 after a brief illness.

Fleetwood, who was the star's bandmate for more than 50 years, shared an emotional Instagram message upon her death, writing that "part of my heart has flown away today."

"I will miss everything about you Christine McVie," he wrote, in part. "Memories abound...They fly to me."

Later, the rocker and his surviving bandmates — including McVie's ex-husband John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — paid tribute to the star at a Celebration of Life event in Malibu on Jan. 9.

Days later, Fleetwood shared a copy of the remarks he gave at the event along with a recent photo of him and McVie on an airplane.

"When we first learned that we might be losing Christine, there was an immediate coming together of everything in the band and the Fleetwood Mac family with the hope and possibility that we would not lose Chris," he said. "And NOW since the loss of Christine, we all are still trying to come to terms with the fact she has really flown away."

Fleetwood said he'd recently reflected to John McVie that the pain came in "the enormity of it all—the enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unbreakable sense of grace in the way she handled life's challenges."

"We all miss her as a family member, as a friend: an artist, a performer and God knows a writer of excellence," he said. "And those years sharing life together will always be remembered."

Crow, meanwhile, who in the early 2000s was rumored to possibly be replacing McVie in the band after her temporary departure, remembered the "Everywhere" singer as "a legend and an icon and amazing human being."

"I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven," Crow wrote on Twitter. "The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP."

McVie and Raitt collaborated on the latter's 1986 album Nine Lives, with McVie contributing background vocals.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.