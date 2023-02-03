Watch 'PEOPLE' and 'Entertainment Weekly' 's Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Tune in from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET to prepare for music's biggest night

Published on February 3, 2023
PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to bring you award show glamour and glitz ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will air before the award ceremony from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET (3:30 to 4:30 p.m. PT).

To watch the livestream, you can tune-in above at showtime or head to PeopleTV, PEOPLE Twitter, PeopleTV Twitter, PEOPLE Facebook, PeopleTV Facebook and YouTube.

The 2023 Grammys red carpet marks a return to the award show's home turf of Los Angeles at the Crytpo.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center). The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will return to host the event.

This year's nominee list includes Beyoncé, Adele, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile.

Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Sam Smith are scheduled to perform at the award show. Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and first lady Jill Biden are among the presenters.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

