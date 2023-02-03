Entertainment Music Watch 'PEOPLE' and 'Entertainment Weekly' 's Red Carpet Live: 65th Annual Grammy Awards Tune in from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET to prepare for music's biggest night By Erica Gerald Mason Erica Gerald Mason Instagram Twitter Erica Gerald Mason is the Site Producer for PEOPLE, where she serves as the PEOPLE.com homepage and branded newsletters editor. She also writes and deploys PEOPLE audience notifications. Before joining PEOPLE, Erica's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Scary Mommy, Byrdie, HelloGiggles, Bustle, Romper, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up to bring you award show glamour and glitz ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will air before the award ceremony from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:45 p.m. ET (3:30 to 4:30 p.m. PT). To watch the livestream, you can tune-in above at showtime or head to PeopleTV, PEOPLE Twitter, PeopleTV Twitter, PEOPLE Facebook, PeopleTV Facebook and YouTube. The 2023 Grammys red carpet marks a return to the award show's home turf of Los Angeles at the Crytpo.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center). The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will return to host the event. This year's nominee list includes Beyoncé, Adele, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige and Brandi Carlile. Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Sam Smith are scheduled to perform at the award show. Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and first lady Jill Biden are among the presenters. Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys The 65th Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.