Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos

Lizzo! Doja! Bebe! See every star hitting the carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

By Stephanie Sengwe
and
Lauren Lieberman
Published on February 5, 2023 06:14 PM
01 of 35

Lizzo

grammys 2023
Getty
02 of 35

Doja Cat

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
03 of 35

Bebe Rexha

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha. Getty
04 of 35

Carly Pearce

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
05 of 35

Daryl Hannah

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
06 of 35

Laverne Cox

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
07 of 35

Sheryl Crow

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty
08 of 35

Rita Wilson

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty
09 of 35

Hillary Scott

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty
10 of 35

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds

grammys 2023
Getty
11 of 35

Ashley McBryde

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
12 of 35

Michelle Branch

grammys 2023
Getty
13 of 35

Myles Frost

grammys 2023
Getty
14 of 35

Miguel

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
15 of 35

Amanda Gorman

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
16 of 35

Shaggy

grammys 2023
Getty
17 of 35

Koffee

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
18 of 35

Jessy Wilson

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
19 of 35

Moonchild

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
20 of 35

Bonnie Raitt

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty
21 of 35

Tom Daley

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Shutterstock
22 of 35

Hunter Doohan

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Shutterstock
23 of 35

Nija Charles

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Shutterstock
24 of 35

The Brothers Osborne

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
25 of 35

Taylor Swift

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty
26 of 35

Brooklyn Queen

65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Shutterstock
27 of 35

Coco Jones

65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Shutterstock
28 of 35

Kelsea Ballerini

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
29 of 35

Julia Michaels

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
30 of 35

Kirk Franklin & Tammy Collins

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
31 of 35

Teddy Swims

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
32 of 35

LL Cool J

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
33 of 35

SAINt JHN

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
34 of 35

Jimmy Jam

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
35 of 35

Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty
