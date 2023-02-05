Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys

Quavo paid tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff at the Grammy Awards, months after his death in November.

The rapper took the stage at the 65th annual award show on Sunday with the Maverick City Music choir for an emotional performance of his latest song "Without You," which he released in January in remembrance of Takeoff.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage. "Things ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that "those times were hard, but those days were better."

"I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," he continued, singing he misses when Takeoff would "smile at me."

Repeating "I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," he concluded the tribute with the verse, "wrap my arms around you and hold you tight, so you can never say goodbye to me," along with repeating the line of "When I see you in heaven, I'll be with my dog again."

The choir then came to life in a soulful accompaniment to the words he sang, as Quavo held up Takeoff's chain. "I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," they sang in beautiful harmony.

Quavo holds up Takeoff's chain. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In the performance, Maverick City Music aimed "to raise awareness around gun violence and keeping the faith during troubled times," a press release announcing the performance read.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after Takeoff's death in November, Quavo shared an emotional eulogy alongside a collage of personal photos, as he reflected on the bond that they shared.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"This whole time I've been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated the word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' because we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too," Quavo wrote. "Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

Quavo started his letter with the words "Dear Take," before reflecting on some of their earliest childhood memories — aspirations of being in the WWE together (which they eventually achieved) and even winning a Boys and Girls Club talent show by performing the 2000 track "Get Your Roll On" by Big Tymers.

Wrapping up his eulogy, Quavo asked his late nephew to ask God what he has to do to "be with you again... In a place where there's no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed."

"Whatever we have to do God, to be at that place of paradise, send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!"

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.