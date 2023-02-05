Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys

The late Migos rapper was shot and killed in November at age 28

By
and
Published on February 5, 2023 11:00 PM
US rapper Quavo performs onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Quavo paid tribute to his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff at the Grammy Awards, months after his death in November.

The rapper took the stage at the 65th annual award show on Sunday with the Maverick City Music choir for an emotional performance of his latest song "Without You," which he released in January in remembrance of Takeoff.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage. "Things ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that "those times were hard, but those days were better."

"I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," he continued, singing he misses when Takeoff would "smile at me."

Repeating "I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," he concluded the tribute with the verse, "wrap my arms around you and hold you tight, so you can never say goodbye to me," along with repeating the line of "When I see you in heaven, I'll be with my dog again."

The choir then came to life in a soulful accompaniment to the words he sang, as Quavo held up Takeoff's chain. "I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me," they sang in beautiful harmony.

Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo holds up Takeoff's chain. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In the performance, Maverick City Music aimed "to raise awareness around gun violence and keeping the faith during troubled times," a press release announcing the performance read.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after Takeoff's death in November, Quavo shared an emotional eulogy alongside a collage of personal photos, as he reflected on the bond that they shared.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

"This whole time I've been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated the word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' because we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too," Quavo wrote. "Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

Quavo started his letter with the words "Dear Take," before reflecting on some of their earliest childhood memories — aspirations of being in the WWE together (which they eventually achieved) and even winning a Boys and Girls Club talent show by performing the 2000 track "Get Your Roll On" by Big Tymers.

Wrapping up his eulogy, Quavo asked his late nephew to ask God what he has to do to "be with you again... In a place where there's no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed."

"Whatever we have to do God, to be at that place of paradise, send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take. Love you nephew!"

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Tops Off Androgynous Outfit with a Riding Crop While Presenting at the 2023 Grammys
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Mary J. Blige TOUT
Mary J. Blige Serves Up Sexy Style in Skin-Baring, Cutout Gown at 2023 Grammys
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyonce Gets Emotional as She Breaks Record for All-Time Grammy Wins: 'Thank You So Much'
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras Becomes First Trans Woman to Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Sam Smith
Grammys red carpet couples
Heidi Klum Wears Plunging Gold Gown for Glam Grammys Date Night with Husband Tom Kaulitz
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Performs Nominated Hit 'As It Was' at 2023 Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce
'Very Grateful' Beyoncé Stuck in Grammys 2023 Traffic, Misses Collecting Awards as She Ties Record
An image of the late Loretta Lynn is projected on a screen while Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kacey Musgraves Performs 'Coal Miner's Daughter' in Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Adele
Adele Makes Stylish Return to the Grammys in Romantic Ruby Gown and Dazzling Diamonds
65th GRAMMY Awards - Lourdes Leon
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Serves Jessica Rabbit Realness on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Anitta TOUT
Anitta Says the 'Victory' Is Being Nominated at the 2023 Grammys as a Brazilian Artist
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
DJ Khaled Says He's 'Living Proof That Dreams Come True' as He's Joined by Family at 2023 Grammys