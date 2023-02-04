All the Stars at the 2023 Grammys Pre-Parties in L.A.

From John Legend and Sheryl Crow to Elton John and Tom Hanks, the biggest names in music are having a ball leading up to music's big night

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 4, 2023 03:07 PM
01 of 52

John Legend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: John Legend performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

performing during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

02 of 52

Michael Bolton & Heather Kerzner

Singer Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner attend the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 3, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

03 of 52

Dionne Warwick

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Dionne Warwick attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

04 of 52

Smokey Robinson & Berry Gordy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Honorees Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

celebrating their status as MusiCares Persons of the Year at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

05 of 52

Russell Simmons

Record executive Russell Simmons attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 3, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

06 of 52

Lionel Richie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Lionel Richie performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

performing during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

07 of 52

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

08 of 52

Jimmie Allen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jimmie Allen attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

09 of 52

Elton John & Nancy Pelosi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Elton John and U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

10 of 52

Marcus Mumford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

performing during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

11 of 52

Sheryl Crow & Brandi Carlile

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

12 of 52

Halle & Chloe Bailey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Halle Bailey and Chlöe attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

at MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

13 of 52

Michael McDonald

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Michael McDonald performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

performing during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

14 of 52

H.E.R.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: H.E.R. attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

at a celebration of her Vogue Philippines Cover and the Grammys at Bar Lis in L.A. on Feb. 3.

15 of 52

Winnie Harlow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Winnie Harlow attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

at a celebration of H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover and the Grammys at Bar Lis in L.A. on Feb. 3.

16 of 52

Estelle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Estelle attends A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

at A Toast to the Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian in L.A. on Feb. 3.

17 of 52

Wiz Khalifa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
Greg Doherty/Getty for UnitedMasters

at UnitedMasters, a Celebration of Independence at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 3.

18 of 52

Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz & DJ Cassidy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy attend A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

at A Toast to the Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian in L.A. on Feb. 3.

19 of 52

Adam DiMarco & Meghann Fahy

Adam DiMarco and Meghann Fahy attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

20 of 52

Amber Riley

Amber Riley arrives for the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

21 of 52

Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee Wee performs onstage during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

22 of 52

Anitta

Anitta performs onstage during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

23 of 52

Baz Luhrmann & Simu Liu

Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

24 of 52

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

25 of 52

Becky G

Becky G attends Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

26 of 52

Bob The Drag Queen & Orville Peck

Bob The Drag Queen and Orville Peck attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

27 of 52

Busta Rhymes & Spliff Star

Busta Rhymes, right, and Spliff Star perform at the Black Music Collective
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

28 of 52

Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker perform onstage during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

29 of 52

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey The GRAMMY Awards: The Black Music Collective
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

30 of 52

Ciara

Ciara attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

31 of 52

Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis & Thomas Raggi of Måneskin with Machine Gun Kelly

Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin, Machine Gun Kelly, and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

32 of 52

Drake

Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

33 of 52

Dr. Dre

Global impact award recipient US rapper Dr. Dre speaks on stage during the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

34 of 52

Gayle & Jacob Lusk

Gayle and Jacob Lusk Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

35 of 52

Kat Graham, 2 Chainz & will.i.am

US actress/singer Kat Graham (C), rapper 2 Chainz (L) and will.i.am (R) arrive for the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event at the Hollywood Palladium
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

36 of 52

Latto & The Kid Laroi

Latto and The Kid Laroi attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

37 of 52

Sabrina Carpenter & Frankie Jonas

Sabrina Carpenter and Frankie Jonas attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

38 of 52

Saweetie

Saweetie Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

39 of 52

Kurupt, Snoop Dogg & Ty Dolla $ign

Snoop Dogg (C), Ty Dolla $ign (R) and Kurupt (L) perform during the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

40 of 52

Sylvia Rhone & Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz, right, presents the Recording Academy global impact award to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone at the Black Music Collective
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

41 of 52

Trevor Noah, Jared Leto & Baz Luhrmann

Trevor Noah, Jared Leto, and Baz Luhrmann attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

42 of 52

Tyga

US rapper Tyga performs during the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

at the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Feb. 2.

43 of 52

Anderson .Paak & NLE Choppa

Anderson .Paak and NLE Choppa attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Warner Music

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

44 of 52

Chika, Saweetie, IDK & Choppa

Chika, Saweetie, IDK and Choppa attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Warner Music

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

45 of 52

Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Warner Music

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

46 of 52

Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo performs onstage during the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Warner Music

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammys Party in L.A. on Feb. 2.

47 of 52

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen attends the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

at the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammys Party at Candela La Brea in L.A. on Feb. 1.

48 of 52

LP

LP performs onstage the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

at the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammys Party at Candela La Brea in L.A. on Feb. 1.

49 of 52

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett at the Billboard Power 100 Event
Mark Tran for Billboard

at the Billboard Power 100 Event at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 1.

50 of 52

Kim Petras

Kim Petras speaks onstage at the Billboard Power 100 Event
Christopher Polk for Billboard

at the Billboard Power 100 Event at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 1.

51 of 52

Luke Hemmings, Adam Lambert & Michael Clifford

Luke Hemmings, Adam Lambert and Michael Clifford attend the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

at the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammys Party, presented by Heineken, at Candela La Brea in L.A. on Feb. 1.

52 of 52

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

at the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammys Party at Candela La Brea in L.A. on Feb. 1.

