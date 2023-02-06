Offset Addresses Backstage Altercation Rumors with Quavo from the 2023 Grammys: 'Crazy'

On Sunday, Quavo performed a tribute performance for Takeoff at the 65th annual Grammy Awards

By
Published on February 6, 2023 04:35 PM
Offset, Quavo
Offset and Quavo. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Neilson Barnard/Getty

Offset is shutting down rumors of an alleged altercation between himself and his Migos bandmate Quavo backstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"What tf look like fighting my brother," Offset, 31, wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

On Monday morning, TMZ reported that just before Quavo, 31, took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance, he allegedly got into a physical fight with Offset and they had to be pulled apart.

Offset twitter fight Quavo
Offset tweet. Offset/twitter

Per the outlet, the fight broke out after the Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute but Quavo refused to let him take part — and blocked him from joining on stage. TMZ also reported that it was Quavo who started the fight.

The night before, at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills, Offset and Quavo attended the event but were not seen together the entire night.

Reps for Offset and Quavo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Recording Academy also didn't respond to a request for comment.

Quavo performed "Without You," which he released in honor of his late bandmate last month. He took the stage with the Maverick City Music worship music collective.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage.

"Days ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that those "times were hard, but them days was better."

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

At the time, Quavo and Takeoff were performing on their own and occasionally called themselves "Unc and Phew." In October, they dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their hit "Messy."

RELATED VIDEO: Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta

While the nature of their relationship with Offset remains unknown, he did pay tribute to Takeoff on Instagram days after his death.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the performer prefaced the letter in the post's caption. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he began the letter, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" every time they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Related Articles
Quavo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quavo Holds Up Takeoff's Chain as He and Maverick City Music Pay Tribute to Late Rapper at 2023 Grammys
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
See the Show-Stopping Performances from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Takeoff and Quavo attend Listening Party on October 06, 2022 in New York City.
Quavo Releases Emotional New Song 'Without You' in Tribute to Late Fellow Migos Rapper Takeoff
Offset on Smiling and Trying to Keep His Head Up Since Takeoff's Death
Offset Says It's 'Not Easy Fake Smiling' and Keeping His 'Head Up' Since Takeoff's Death
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
Cardi B Recalls Learning of Takeoff's Death
Cardi B Recalls 'Terrible' Moment She and Offset Learned About Takeoff's Death: 'Such a Sensitive Time'
21 Savage & takeoff
21 Savage Says Atlanta Is in a 'Dark Place' After Takeoff's Death: 'Just Ain't the Same'
Niall Horan, Harry Styles Grammys, Liam Payne
Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins
In this image released on February 5, John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Fridayy Perform 'God Did' at 2023 Grammys
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce
'Very Grateful' Beyoncé Stuck in Grammys 2023 Traffic, Misses Collecting Awards as She Ties Record
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Host Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Trevor Noah Teases a 'Favorite' Female Artist Planning a Surprise Grammys Performance
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees