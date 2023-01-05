Nirvana, The Supremes, Heart and More to Receive 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy's 2023 Special Merit Award recipients are here!

In the week leading up to this year's Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, the organization will hold a ceremony to present the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, Technical Grammy Award and Best Song for Social Change Award — and among the recipients are some music legends.

Nirvana, Slick Rick (aka "The Ruler"), The Supremes, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey and Nile Rodgers will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nile Rodgers. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Additionally, music photographer Henry Diltz, jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis as well as Stax Records founder Jim Stewart will receive the Trustees Awards. Finally, the Audio Engineering Society and music expert Dr. Andy Hildebrand will be given the Technical Grammy Awards. (The Best Song for Social Change winners will be announced at a later date.)

Rainey, Marsalis and Stewart are each being awarded posthumously, as well as Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. (Rainey died in 1939, Marsalis died in 2020 and Stewart died earlier this year, while Cobain died in 1994.)

Shortly after the honorees were announced on Thursday, some of the artists took to social media to express their excitement. "It's such an honor to be recognized in this way after all the years, all the miles and all the songs!" wrote Ann Wilson on Twitter.

Rodgers also reposted the news, writing on Instagram, "#nowords #purelove #gratitude 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press statement.

"Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music's diverse community," continued Mason, 54. "We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

Following the Special Merit Awards ceremony, the 2023 Grammys will air Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.