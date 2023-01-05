Nirvana, The Supremes, Heart and More to Receive 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards

The honors will be presented as part of the Recording Academy's 2023 Special Merit Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 — one day before the 65th Grammy Awards

By
Published on January 5, 2023 05:50 PM
Photo of Cindy BIRDSONG and Diana ROSS and SUPREMES and Mary WILSON; Group performing on stage L-R: Cindy Birdsong, Mary Wilson, Diana Ross (Photo by RB/Redferns); Sisters and musicians Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of the rock band "Heart" pose for a portrait session in September 1976 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93. Photo by Frank Micelotta. *** Special Rates Apply *** Call for Rates ***
Diana Ross, Heart and Kurt Cobain. Photo: RB/Redferns; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Frank Micelotta/Hulton/Getty

The Recording Academy's 2023 Special Merit Award recipients are here!

In the week leading up to this year's Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, the organization will hold a ceremony to present the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, Technical Grammy Award and Best Song for Social Change Award — and among the recipients are some music legends.

Nirvana, Slick Rick (aka "The Ruler"), The Supremes, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey and Nile Rodgers will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 4 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Additionally, music photographer Henry Diltz, jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis as well as Stax Records founder Jim Stewart will receive the Trustees Awards. Finally, the Audio Engineering Society and music expert Dr. Andy Hildebrand will be given the Technical Grammy Awards. (The Best Song for Social Change winners will be announced at a later date.)

Rainey, Marsalis and Stewart are each being awarded posthumously, as well as Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. (Rainey died in 1939, Marsalis died in 2020 and Stewart died earlier this year, while Cobain died in 1994.)

Shortly after the honorees were announced on Thursday, some of the artists took to social media to express their excitement. "It's such an honor to be recognized in this way after all the years, all the miles and all the songs!" wrote Ann Wilson on Twitter.

Rodgers also reposted the news, writing on Instagram, "#nowords #purelove #gratitude 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

"The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press statement.

"Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music's diverse community," continued Mason, 54. "We're excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world."

Following the Special Merit Awards ceremony, the 2023 Grammys will air Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Related Articles
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Attends the Babylon Premiere with Her Mom, Plus Emma Stone, Brad Pitt and More
Rihanna
Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Amazon Music, Plus Steph and Ayesha Curry, Halsey and More
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shoots 'Germany's Next Top Model,' Plus Gigi Hadid, H.E.R and More
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Makes a Late Night Appearance, Plus Lizzo, the Cast of 'National Treasure: Edge of History' and More
luis fonsi
Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
Smokey Robinson Life in Pics
Smokey Robinson's Life in Photos
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
Rebel Wilson poses with heads on sticks used to arrange seat placings at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 "Heads On Sticks" photocall
Rebel Wilson Gets Ready for the BAFTAs, Plus Javier & Penélope, Andrew & Lin-Manuel and More